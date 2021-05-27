Press Release : 14/2021 Reporting of transactions -2

a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- --------------------------------------------- DKK 150 3,206,127 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 150 -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 3,206,127 d) -- Price Total price: DKK 480,919,050 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global b) Nature of the transaction Coordinators' overallotment option ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- --------------------------------------------- N/A 554,257 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: N/A -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 554,257 -- Price Total price: N/A ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 1. closely associated ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CFO of Trifork Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Trifork Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- -------------------------------------------- DKK 150 24,581 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 150 -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 24,581 -- Price Total price: DKK 3,687,150 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global b) Nature of the transaction Coordinators' overallotment option ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------ ---------------------------------- N/A 4,250 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: N/A -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 4,250

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)