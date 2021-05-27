Press Release : 14/2021 Reporting of transactions -2

a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- ---------------------------------------------
DKK 150 3,206,127
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------
Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 150
-- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 3,206,127
d) -- Price Total price: DKK 480,919,050
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
4.2 Details of the transaction(s):
---- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shares
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488)
a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global
b) Nature of the transaction Coordinators' overallotment option
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- ---------------------------------------------
N/A 554,257
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------
d) Aggregated information Average price per share: N/A
-- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 554,257
-- Price Total price: N/A
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
1. closely associated
---- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
---- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Position/status CFO of Trifork Holding AG
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
---- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
a) Name Trifork Holding AG
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
4.1 Details of the transaction(s):
---- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shares
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488)
a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- --------------------------------------------
DKK 150 24,581
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------
d) Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 150
-- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 24,581
-- Price Total price: DKK 3,687,150
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
4.2 Details of the transaction(s):
---- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shares
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488)
a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global
b) Nature of the transaction Coordinators' overallotment option
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------------------------
N/A 4,250
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------
d) Aggregated information Average price per share: N/A
-- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 4,250
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)