Press Release : 14/2021 Reporting of transactions -3

-- Price Total price: N/A ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 1. closely associated ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Blackbird II ApS ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO a) Position/status of Trifork Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Trifork Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- --------------------------------------------- DKK 150 255,782 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 150 -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 255,782 -- Price Total price: DKK 38,367,300 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global b) Nature of the transaction Coordinators' overallotment option ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------ ---------------------------------- N/A 44,218 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ---------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: N/A -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 44,218 -- Price Total price: N/A ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 1. closely associated ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Jesper Grankær Carøe ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Trifork a) Position/status Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Trifork Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------

May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)