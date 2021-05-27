Log in
Press Release : 14/2021 Reporting of transactions -3-

05/27/2021 | 03:35am EDT
       -- Price                                                      Total price: N/A 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)    Date of the transaction                                       27 May 2021 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)    Place of the transaction                                      Outside a trading venue 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.     closely associated 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Name                                                          Blackbird II ApS 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.    Reason for the notification 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Closely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO 
a)    Position/status                                                of Trifork Holding AG 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    Initial notification/ Amendment                               Initial notification 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.     auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Name                                                          Trifork Holding AG 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    LEI                                                           8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1   Details of the transaction(s): 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Shares 
      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)     Identification code                                           to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    Nature of the transaction                                     Sale of shares 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)    Price(s) and volume(s)                                        Price(s)                               Volume(s) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
  DKK 150                                                                                                                      255,782 
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
d)    Aggregated information                                        Average price per share: DKK 150 
       -- Aggregated volume                                          Total number of shares: 255,782 
       -- Price                                                      Total price: DKK 38,367,300 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)    Date of the transaction                                       27 May 2021 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)    Place of the transaction                                      Outside a trading venue 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
4.2   Details of the transaction(s): 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Shares 
      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)     Identification code                                           to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                                                    Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global 
b)    Nature of the transaction                                      Coordinators' overallotment option 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)    Price(s) and volume(s)                                        Price(s)                                    Volume(s) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------  ---------------------------------- 
  N/A                                                                                                                           44,218 
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  ---------------------------------- 
d)    Aggregated information                                        Average price per share: N/A 
       -- Aggregated volume                                          Total number of shares: 44,218 
       -- Price                                                      Total price: N/A 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)    Date of the transaction                                       27 May 2021 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)    Place of the transaction                                      Outside a trading venue 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.     closely associated 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Name                                                          Jesper Grankær Carøe 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.    Reason for the notification 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Trifork 
a)    Position/status                                                Holding AG 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    Initial notification/ Amendment                               Initial notification 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.     auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Name                                                          Trifork Holding AG 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    LEI                                                           8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1   Details of the transaction(s): 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Shares 
      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)     Identification code                                           to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    Nature of the transaction                                     Sale of shares 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

