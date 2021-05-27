Press Release : 14/2021 Reporting of transactions -4

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- --------------------------------------------- DKK 150 42,630 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 150 -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 42,630 d) -- Price Total price: DKK 6,394,500 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global b) Nature of the transaction Coordinators' overallotment option ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- --------------------------------------------- N/A 7,370 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: N/A -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 7,370 -- Price Total price: N/A ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Investors Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations ddy@trifork.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=B0CmEZF2qEDWVeKMLyZXEddcA3bksG30CaWsm8EV9_byb77Hgtk3fe7fYTRG0fyujA60Y_Jj1NekCZksIT4Wug== , +41 79 421 6299 Media Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO pro@trifork.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YkGgv1nECTR0fTYEwfI_W0_e5i7utWWQPeUbXYunEqcV7LbKklLy-s9tzxxdWhocndXlzx9VxXTiCZZDJQnuzg== , +45 2042 2494 About Trifork Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers' businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork's R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on trifork.com Attachment -- PDMR Announcement https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/abae6f2b-9c1e-4788-84b4-d6585819dc62

May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)