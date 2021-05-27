Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release : 14/2021 Reporting of transactions -4-

05/27/2021 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
c)    Price(s) and volume(s)                                        Price(s)                               Volume(s) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
  DKK 150                                                                                                                       42,630 
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
      Aggregated information                                        Average price per share: DKK 150 
       -- Aggregated volume                                          Total number of shares: 42,630 
d)     -- Price                                                      Total price: DKK 6,394,500 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)    Date of the transaction                                       27 May 2021 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)    Place of the transaction                                      Outside a trading venue 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.2   Details of the transaction(s): 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Shares 
      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)     Identification code                                           to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                                                    Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global 
b)    Nature of the transaction                                      Coordinators' overallotment option 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)    Price(s) and volume(s)                                        Price(s)                                                 Volume(s) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
  N/A                                                                                                                            7,370 
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  --------------------------------------------- 
d)    Aggregated information                                        Average price per share: N/A 
       -- Aggregated volume                                          Total number of shares: 7,370 
       -- Price                                                      Total price: N/A 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)    Date of the transaction                                       27 May 2021 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)    Place of the transaction                                      Outside a trading venue 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Investors 
 
   Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations 
 
   ddy@trifork.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=B0CmEZF2qEDWVeKMLyZXEddcA3bksG30CaWsm8EV9_byb77Hgtk3fe7fYTRG0fyujA60Y_Jj1NekCZksIT4Wug== 
, +41 79 421 6299 
 
   Media 
 
   Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO 
 
   pro@trifork.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YkGgv1nECTR0fTYEwfI_W0_e5i7utWWQPeUbXYunEqcV7LbKklLy-s9tzxxdWhocndXlzx9VxXTiCZZDJQnuzg== 
, +45 2042 2494 
 
   About Trifork 
 
   Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices 
in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT 
group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The 
group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees 
in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital 
Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud 
Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its 
customers' businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital 
solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical 
content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading 
universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube 
tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 
215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. 
Trifork's R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork 
continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups 
deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for 
customers. Read more on trifork.com 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- PDMR Announcement 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/abae6f2b-9c1e-4788-84b4-d6585819dc62

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
03:43aHOCHTIEF  : New 14-Gate Concourse Opens 100 Days Ahead of Schedule at Reagan National Airport
PU
03:43aSAMPO OYJ  : Sami Taipalus to become the new Head of Investor Relations for Sampo Group
PU
03:41aUK says global tax deal must tackle large tech companies
RE
03:41aEIF EUROPEAN INVESTMENT FUND  : The Yield Lab Europe – European/global media press release
PU
03:39aBETAGENON AB  : announces new CEO and new Chairman of the Board
PR
03:37aSHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - C Nowaczek
PU
03:37aSURGUTNEFTEGAS  : “SURGUTNEFTEGAS” PJSC WARNS AGAINST FRAUDULENT ACTIONS
PU
03:37aATTICA BANK S A  : Announcement
PU
03:37aEDREAMS ODIGEO S A  : Annual Corporate Governance Report FY21
PU
03:35a14/2021・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge
2China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
4NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote
5The little engine that could, and the oil giant that couldn't

HOT NEWS