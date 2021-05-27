Press Release : 14/2021 Reporting of transactions -4

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- ---------------------------------------------
DKK 150 42,630
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------
Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 150
-- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 42,630
d) -- Price Total price: DKK 6,394,500
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
4.2 Details of the transaction(s):
---- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shares
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488)
a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global
b) Nature of the transaction Coordinators' overallotment option
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------- ---------------------------------------------
N/A 7,370
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------
d) Aggregated information Average price per share: N/A
-- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 7,370
-- Price Total price: N/A
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please contact:
Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=B0CmEZF2qEDWVeKMLyZXEddcA3bksG30CaWsm8EV9_byb77Hgtk3fe7fYTRG0fyujA60Y_Jj1NekCZksIT4Wug==
, +41 79 421 6299
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YkGgv1nECTR0fTYEwfI_W0_e5i7utWWQPeUbXYunEqcV7LbKklLy-s9tzxxdWhocndXlzx9VxXTiCZZDJQnuzg==
, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork
Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices
in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT
group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The
group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees
in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital
Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud
Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its
customers' businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital
solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical
content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading
universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube
tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than
215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception.
Trifork's R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork
continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups
deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for
customers. Read more on trifork.com
Attachment
-- PDMR Announcement
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/abae6f2b-9c1e-4788-84b4-d6585819dc62
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)