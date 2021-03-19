Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release : 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

03/19/2021 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
   2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG 
 
 
   -- The Board of Directors confirms April 20, 2021 as date for the Annual 
      General Meeting 
 
   -- Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on measures to prevent 
      coronavirus, it will not be possible for shareholders to physically 
      attend the Annual General Meeting 
 
   -- Shareholders are asked to cast their vote through the independent proxy 
 
   -- All current members of the Board of Directors, other than Frits van Dijk, 
      are standing for re-election 
 
   -- The Board of Directors further proposes that Paul Schuler, currently CEO, 
      be elected to the Board of Directors 
 
 
   The Board of Directors has confirmed that the Annual General Meeting 
will be held on April 20, 2021. 
 
   All current members of the Board of Directors, other than Frits van Dijk, 
are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors further proposes 
the election of Paul Schuler as new member of the Board of Directors. 
Paul Schuler has been Chief Executive Officer of Sika AG since July 
2017. As announced previously, he will resign from this function with 
effect from April 30, 2021. 
 
   Paul Schuler, a Swiss national, has played a key role in developing and 
executing Sika's successful growth strategy. His achievements at Sika 
include, to name just a few, the high growth rates, significant 
improvements in efficiency and profitability, as well as responsibility 
for the integration of several acquisitions, including the acquisition 
of Parex. With his extensive knowledge of the company, the markets, 
products, and technologies as well as of Sika's corporate culture, he 
brings valuable expertise to the Board of Directors. 
 
   PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE NOT PERMITTED 
 
   Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on the measures to prevent 
coronavirus, it will once again not be possible for shareholders to 
physically attend this year's Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, 
shareholders are asked to exercise their shareholder rights through the 
independent proxy. The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on the 
Sika website. In addition, shareholders will be given the opportunity to 
ask questions during the Annual General Meeting via an online platform. 
 
   COMPLETE AGENDA 
 
   The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all 
items will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss 
Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on 
March 19, 2021. 
 
   Annual General Meeting of Sika AG 2021 
 
   Start: 4.00 p.m. CET 
 
   Further information: www.sika.com/agm2021 
 
   CONTACT 
 
   Dominik Slappnig 
 
   Corporate Communications & 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   +41 58 436 68 21 
 
   slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HCHUZqlspn_xIRMioLxaWxFTTIGxrMvZJFQFUysEBL6lSR7MV8ZX6DFLCSsz_IieszgPp3LtXOrvc3gbWv0Ez1TEFyfsNcLyQOOf_ebnKVeAKXb6Oq56WumhL_1D4rRm 
 
 
   SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE 
 
   Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the 
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, 
damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor 
vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the 
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees 
generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020. 
 
   The media release can be downloaded from the following link: 
 
   Media Release 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=u0mPtI8rx3jd0CSzHKpOIzUoai8bXeyLWutzLhSodRiWyYdBhk2RSBLfYLh93HIoTEZxOp97MhS86W-nTZ_FV2BkpH9Ma7HWQrb1sgUYIuiyUWgr8h6KpcSP6Avw1OnlxuUUkkFOybJcZwp-ckHvqsjXcR5eebo-m7_QOoQFLB8=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
02:14aKOMATSU  : adapting longwall business to best meet customer needs -Joy Powered Roof Support solutions to be manufactured through partnerships-
PU
02:14aKOMATSU  : announces agreement to sell US and Australian-based conveying businesses
PU
02:14aBERGENBIO  : Annual General Meeting
PU
02:12aMOBIMO  : Information sur le projet Agglolac
PU
02:12aMOBIMO  : Information on the Agglolac project
PU
02:10aTSOGO SUN GAMING LIMITED - TRP121 : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares
PU
02:09aIndian shares edge up in volatile trade; Future Group firms slide
RE
02:08aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N  : SNH - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
PU
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport semestriel 2020
PU
02:08aTOOLUX SANDING S A  : Rapport de gestion 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields
4HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY L : HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Annual Results Announcement For The Year Ended 3..
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : BOJ widens yield target band, pledges to buy risky assets only when necessary
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ