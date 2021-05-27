Press Release : The Organization for Ethical Source Takes on Stewardship of Contributor Covenant

Community will evolve and reimagine Contributor Covenant by drawing on
global voices and perspectives
GENEVA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The Organization for Ethical Source (OES), the nonprofit helping open
source developers ensure that their work is being used for social good
and in service of human rights, today announced that it is taking on the
stewardship of
Contributor Covenant, the preeminent code of conduct for open source
communities.
"Today, this historic document enters the next phase of its evolution,"
said Nathan Schnieder, professor of media studies at the University of
Colorado Boulder and OES member. "This milestone marks its 'exit to
community,' as Contributor Covenant graduates from a passion project
into a community-owned asset."
Contributor Covenant was created in 2014 by Coraline Ada Ehmke, an
internationally recognized engineer and activist. In 2019 she created
the Hippocratic License, which prohibits the use of software in the
violation of internationally recognized human rights, and launched the
Ethical Source Movement. Ehmke co-founded the OES earlier this year, and
is announcing her new full-time role as the organization's first
executive director.
Codes of conduct are a critical tool for facilitating healthy and
constructive behavior in a diverse community. Contributor Covenant has
been adopted by thousands of organizations and open source projects --
such as CNCF, Creative Commons, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Linux --
signaling a commitment to making their communities more welcoming,
diverse, and inclusive. Bringing Contributor Covenant under the OES
umbrella makes its continued development the responsibility of a broader,
international community.
"Microsoft's adoption of Contributor Covenant represents our commitment
to building healthy, diverse and inclusive communities, as well as our
intention to contribute and build together with others in the ecosystem,
" said Emma Irwin, a program manager in Microsoft's Open Source Program
Office. "I am honored to bring this intention and my expertise to the
OES's Contributor Covenant 3.0 working group."
The
Fedora Project announced in early May that it had adapted the
Contributor Covenant to create an updated code of conduct for its
thriving open source community. "We are thankful to have an established
tool like Contributor Covenant to draw from as we aim to strengthen our
culture, and we look forward to other tools the OES may create to help
open source communities thrive," said Marie Nordin, Fedora community
action and impact coordinator, Red Hat.
The Organization for Ethical Source is at the forefront of the debate
around the ethical responsibilities of technologists for how their work
is used. Contributor Covenant, the
Ethical Source Principles, and ethical licensing are all key components
of what the OES calls an "ethical stack" -- an evolving set of tools
designed to promote ethical practices and pro-social outcomes in open
source.
"Contributor Covenant helped usher in a new era in open source, bringing
focus on our communities and their health and sustainability," said
Ehmke. "Contributor Covenant will be enriched by the experiences and
perspectives of the Ethical Source community, and I can't wait to see
how it evolves."
About The Organization for Ethical Source
The Organization for Ethical Source is devoted to empowering
technologists to take responsibility for the impact of their work on our
global society. We develop tools and practices to leverage the promise
of open source to promote social good and protect universal human rights,
ensuring that software freedom is always in service of human freedom.
To learn more about the Organization for Ethical Source, visit
https://ethicalsource.dev. You can help us transform tech culture by
joining our global, multidisciplinary community at
https://ethicalsource.dev/join.
https://ethicalsource.dev/join.
