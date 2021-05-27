Log in
Press Release : The Organization for Ethical Source Takes on Stewardship of Contributor Covenant

05/27/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
   Community will evolve and reimagine Contributor Covenant by drawing on 
global voices and perspectives 
 
   GENEVA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jLosIh3MyS9fqOOo_nhkLHtYB_mvHdOgZBgLCYs9lxPWwjTuDG4Y8w6yNS8im60IhVlFHJW9cxBU2fsVDkFpkWkPPYzdx0atdJYLvI3b6LaiFnHBukdL-fPCLVgqwcbZ 
The Organization for Ethical Source (OES), the nonprofit helping open 
source developers ensure that their work is being used for social good 
and in service of human rights, today announced that it is taking on the 
stewardship of 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_RxNz8SJOjhebcuMQiBlv6VxbXEaHn0uuBcii4Ja_CtShJszvrrmxHmnVYHbpcGa56FGVp3U7QJ9aeUiP1WjZnjvw4mzNOQgEp0iY08zqMA= 
Contributor Covenant, the preeminent code of conduct for open source 
communities. 
 
   "Today, this historic document enters the next phase of its evolution," 
said Nathan Schnieder, professor of media studies at the University of 
Colorado Boulder and OES member. "This milestone marks its 'exit to 
community,' as Contributor Covenant graduates from a passion project 
into a community-owned asset." 
 
   Contributor Covenant was created in 2014 by Coraline Ada Ehmke, an 
internationally recognized engineer and activist. In 2019 she created 
the Hippocratic License, which prohibits the use of software in the 
violation of internationally recognized human rights, and launched the 
Ethical Source Movement. Ehmke co-founded the OES earlier this year, and 
is announcing her new full-time role as the organization's first 
executive director. 
 
   Codes of conduct are a critical tool for facilitating healthy and 
constructive behavior in a diverse community. Contributor Covenant has 
been adopted by thousands of organizations and open source projects -- 
such as CNCF, Creative Commons, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Linux -- 
signaling a commitment to making their communities more welcoming, 
diverse, and inclusive. Bringing Contributor Covenant under the OES 
umbrella makes its continued development the responsibility of a broader, 
international community. 
 
   "Microsoft's adoption of Contributor Covenant represents our commitment 
to building healthy, diverse and inclusive communities, as well as our 
intention to contribute and build together with others in the ecosystem, 
" said Emma Irwin, a program manager in Microsoft's Open Source Program 
Office. "I am honored to bring this intention and my expertise to the 
OES's Contributor Covenant 3.0 working group." 
 
   The 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8Xon-SDLCU-qqiE-agKt7U-OUNGPCdi0mteeNwZGlLs8byjpAyQQ4-G3qJDgaGZd3dnoHm0UkVdRfYHM3Saqog== 
Fedora Project announced in early May that it had adapted the 
Contributor Covenant to create an updated code of conduct for its 
thriving open source community. "We are thankful to have an established 
tool like Contributor Covenant to draw from as we aim to strengthen our 
culture, and we look forward to other tools the OES may create to help 
open source communities thrive," said Marie Nordin, Fedora community 
action and impact coordinator, Red Hat. 
 
   The Organization for Ethical Source is at the forefront of the debate 
around the ethical responsibilities of technologists for how their work 
is used. Contributor Covenant, the 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_tOxDVTaR7WcPv8rMwS_VX0Y9dhbVViJ-iGZEsQFycw8ojcFcnjp1DktAtD0pbLuKaCkwvKlHPGgLIUQVuyZtw6i-J_xxBhPQuTwerun5gc4bGyWPiPku7qr-P3LmB-Y 
Ethical Source Principles, and ethical licensing are all key components 
of what the OES calls an "ethical stack" -- an evolving set of tools 
designed to promote ethical practices and pro-social outcomes in open 
source. 
 
   "Contributor Covenant helped usher in a new era in open source, bringing 
focus on our communities and their health and sustainability," said 
Ehmke. "Contributor Covenant will be enriched by the experiences and 
perspectives of the Ethical Source community, and I can't wait to see 
how it evolves." 
 
   About The Organization for Ethical Source 
 
   The Organization for Ethical Source is devoted to empowering 
technologists to take responsibility for the impact of their work on our 
global society. We develop tools and practices to leverage the promise 
of open source to promote social good and protect universal human rights, 
ensuring that software freedom is always in service of human freedom. 
 
   To learn more about the Organization for Ethical Source, visit 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=tEJPDiqQwsMICR7UL34GLvKU6uAOYXV1bsAYc4jXienygBPLN-vQ_dCaDX34GK9WLbKIjeLeE5KjkfVNC5pHguwHMZ5xLyf_xWPzj2UmXXs= 
https://ethicalsource.dev. You can help us transform tech culture by 
joining our global, multidisciplinary community at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=tEJPDiqQwsMICR7UL34GLvKU6uAOYXV1bsAYc4jXiemWtW6EItmCpk2sUgZFpnoObwZrB_MPmqoCOu9bk6iJVwyD5BZNwoJNaTwdkH3KwRDbsY8OydIhOwtd3tjqjbNI 
https://ethicalsource.dev/join. 
 
   Contact: 
 
   Melissa Logan for The Organization for Ethical Source 
 
   melissa@constantia.io 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=TNFnjBngGcNXzBb10Cj8sZjqvHilDrurBb9bEDhFb0NnB9OpOzQSWpcgbXGqunth6U6bZOgPGjk3HWzFBqYylLwQ4K81BOp9nancmxQe7Uc=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

HOT NEWS