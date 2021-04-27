Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release : US dollar liquidity-providing operations from 1 July 2021

04/27/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

23 April 2021

US dollar liquidity-providing operations from 1 July 2021

  • ECB and other major central banks decided to discontinue 84-day US dollar liquidity operations
  • Change will be effective as of 1 July 2021
  • ECB and other major central banks stand ready to re-adjust provision of US dollar liquidity, including restarting 84-day operations, as warranted by market conditions

In view of the sustained improvements in US dollar funding conditions and low demand at recent US dollar liquidity-providing operations, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, in consultation with the Federal Reserve, have jointly decided to discontinue offering US dollar liquidity at the 84-day maturity. This operational change will be effective as of 1 July 2021. The auction schedule until 30 June 2021, as already published, remains unchanged. From 1 July 2021 onwards, these central banks will continue to hold weekly operations with a 7-day maturity.

These central banks stand ready to re-adjust the provision of US dollar liquidity, including restarting the 84-day operation, as warranted by market conditions. The swap lines among these central banks are available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad.

For media queries, please contact Eva Taylor, tel.: +49 69 1344 7162.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aJENOPTIK  : Remuneration system of the Executive Board (agenda item 6)
PU
11:49aBridgestone Golf announces First Tee Edition e6 golf ball
PU
11:49aEURAZEO  : Marc Frappier appointed as member of Eurazeo's Executive Board
PU
11:49aLINCOLN ELECTRIC  : Press Release Page Author
PU
11:49aSECHE ENVIRONNEMENT  : Strong activity in Q1 2021
PU
11:49aNABITA  : Applauds BIG Act Introduction
PR
11:48aU.S. consumer confidence hits 14-month high; house prices soar
RE
11:48aCIO LEADERSHIP : The CIO as the CEO of Digital Transformation Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29
GL
11:47aAIRBUS  : Satellite operator Eutelsat to buy stake in Britain's OneWeb
RE
11:47aCARDINAL HEALTH  : Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4BP PLC : BP : to resume share buybacks as profit soars on strong oil, gas trading
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ