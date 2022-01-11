Press Release on Encouraging Conversion to Turkish Lira Time Deposits (2022-03)

Press Release on Encouraging Conversion to Turkish Lira Time Deposits

11 January 2022 No: 2022-03

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has decided to provide incentive to domestic legal persons holding deposits and participation funds in the event that their FX and gold deposit accounts and participation funds are converted into Turkish lira time deposit accounts at the account holder's request.

To support financial stability by increasing the share of Turkish lira in total deposits/participation funds in the banking system, it was previously announced that domestic real persons holding deposits and participation funds would be provided with incentive in the event that they converted their FX and gold deposit accounts and participation funds into TL time deposit accounts.

Now, the CBRT has decided to provide incentive also to domestic legal persons holding deposits and participation funds in the event that they convert their FX and gold deposit accounts and participation funds into TL time deposit accounts and participation funds.

