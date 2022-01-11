Log in
Press Release on Encouraging Conversion to Turkish Lira Time Deposits (2022-03)

Press Release on Encouraging Conversion to Turkish Lira Time Deposits

11 January 2022

No: 2022-03

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has decided to provide incentive to domestic legal persons holding deposits and participation funds in the event that their FX and gold deposit accounts and participation funds are converted into Turkish lira time deposit accounts at the account holder's request.

To support financial stability by increasing the share of Turkish lira in total deposits/participation funds in the banking system, it was previously announced that domestic real persons holding deposits and participation funds would be provided with incentive in the event that they converted their FX and gold deposit accounts and participation funds into TL time deposit accounts.

Now, the CBRT has decided to provide incentive also to domestic legal persons holding deposits and participation funds in the event that they convert their FX and gold deposit accounts and participation funds into TL time deposit accounts and participation funds.

Contact

For further information, please send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

İdare Merkezi

Hacı Bayram Mah. İstiklal Cad. No:10 06050

Ulus Altındağ Ankara 0312 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 09:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
