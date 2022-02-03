Log in
Press Release on Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of the CBRT (2022-11)

02/03/2022 | 04:49am EST
Press Release on Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of the CBRT

3 February 2022

No: 2022-11

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye held an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on 3 February 2022 in Ankara.

At the meeting, the CBRT decided to pay advance dividends from its profit of the 2021 accounting period and distribute reserve funds from its profit of 2020.

Accordingly and in line with the related legislation, the CBRT started distributing to shareholders:

  • 45 billion Turkish lira as advance dividend, and
  • 4.3 billion Turkish lira as reserve funds.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:48:06 UTC.


