Press Release on Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of the CBRT (2022-11)

Press Release on Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of the CBRT

3 February 2022 No: 2022-11

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye held an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on 3 February 2022 in Ankara.

At the meeting, the CBRT decided to pay advance dividends from its profit of the 2021 accounting period and distribute reserve funds from its profit of 2020.

Accordingly and in line with the related legislation, the CBRT started distributing to shareholders:

45 billion Turkish lira as advance dividend, and

4.3 billion Turkish lira as reserve funds.

