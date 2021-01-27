Log in
Press Release on International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity Table (2021-04)

01/27/2021 | 06:16am EST
Press Release on International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity Table

27 January 2021

No: 2021-04

The International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity table is published on the CBRT's website under Statistics/ International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidityon a monthly basis. In order to provide more timely data to the public, starting from 28 January 2021, this table will also be released on a weekly basis on Thursdays at 2.30 p.m.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

