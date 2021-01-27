Press Release on International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity Table (2021-04)

Press Release on International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity Table

27 January 2021 No: 2021-04

The International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity table is published on the CBRT's website under Statistics/ International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidityon a monthly basis. In order to provide more timely data to the public, starting from 28 January 2021, this table will also be released on a weekly basis on Thursdays at 2.30 p.m.

