Press Release on International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity Table (2021-04)

Press Release on International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity Table
|
27 January 2021
|
No: 2021-04
The International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity table is published on the CBRT's website under Statistics/ International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidityon a monthly basis. In order to provide more timely data to the public, starting from 28 January 2021, this table will also be released on a weekly basis on Thursdays at 2.30 p.m.
