Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in June 2021Miss Sophee Sa-nguandekul Senior Director, Southern Region Office

No. 10/2021

Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in June 2021

The overall economic activities in Southern region in June 2021 contracted further from the previous month due to more contagious situation of the third wave of COVID-19.The situation caused domestic tourism to be at very low level as well as indicators of private consumption which contracted further from the previous month, where the government measures could partially support household purchasing power. Also, farm income decelerated from the previous month. Regarding manufacturing production, it turned to contract from the same period last year due to more contagious situation in the southern region, together with partial effect from Malaysia lockdown measure. Then, the value of merchandise exports also slowed down.

On the stability front, headline inflation decelerated from the previous month due to lower petroleum prices and the living cost relief measures. Regarding labour market conditions, it remained vulnerable and was concerned. As for financial sector as of May 2021, both deposit and loan expanded at a similar rate as last month.

Details of the economic conditions are as follows;

Private consumption indicators continued to decline from the previous month, based on seasonal adjusted figure, due to more contagious situation of the third wave of COVID-19 which caused more abrupt slowdowns in activity. Meanwhile, current government stimulus packages could partially support household purchasing power. The spending declined year-on-year in various categories, especially consumer goods and semi-durable goods. In addition, the spending on durable goods expanded at a slower rate than last month, reflected weak household purchasing power.

Agricultural production turned to be zero growth from the same period last year as oil palm output turned to contract sharply from the same period last year owing partly to the shift of peak season this year. Meanwhile, shrimp output slowed down where manufacturers reduced quantity of raw material purchasing as the effect of the COVID-19 situation. However, rubber output rose at a similar rate as last month. Agricultural prices decelerated from rubber and shrimp price, following lower demand from manufacturers. Also, Malaysia lockdown measure caused rubber demand to be lower. Oil palm price continued to expanded at high rate due to low excess supply level and high level of oil palm price in Malaysia. In conclusion, farm income slowed down compared to last month.

The number of domestic tourists continued to be at very low level as the effect of more contagious situation of the third wave of COVID-19, reflected by less than 5% of average occupancy rate, especially in significant tourism province like Phuket. Nevertheless, by comparing to the previous month, the number improves a little bit. Regarding international tourism, it still contracted at high rate as international travelling restrictions remaining in place.

The value of merchandise exports grew at a slower pace than last month following the contraction of mixture rubber and canned seafood export. Meanwhile, other processed rubber export slowed down a little bit owing to lower latex export to Malaysia as a result of a decrease production