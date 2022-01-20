Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release on TL-Settled FX Forward Selling Auctions (2022-06)

01/20/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release on TL-Settled FX Forward Selling Auctions

20 January 2022

No: 2022-06

The timetable for TL-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions is given below.

Contact

For further information, please send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

AUCTION DATES AND AMOUNTS (USD MILLION)

Date

1-Month Maturity

3-Month Maturity

24 January 2022 Monday

25 January 2022 Tuesday

100

100

26 January 2022 Wednesday

27 January 2022 Thursday

28 January 2022 Friday

31 January 2022 Monday

1 February 2022 Tuesday

100

100

2 February 2022 Wednesday

3 February 2022 Thursday

4 February 2022 Friday

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aSolidarity HealthShare Announces Recipients of Annual Founder and Innovator Awards in the Fight for Pro-Life Healthcare
PR
10:36a2021 in review & what to expect in 2022 | altea's perspective on the regional aviation market; altea partner, angus von schoenberg, shares insight
AQ
10:36aHercules Capital Closes Upsized Public Offering of $350.0 Million 3.375% Notes Due 2027
BU
10:35aSterling hits 23-month high versus euro on rate hike expectations
RE
10:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. Merger
GL
10:34aPRIME MERIDIAN HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aMiddlefield Healthcare & Life Sciences ETF Distributions
AQ
10:34aThe Washington, D.C. Auto Show and Washington Area Hyundai Dealers Team up to Support Georgetown Lombardi and Children's National Hospital Through "Hands On Hope" Contest
PR
10:34aLas Vegas-Based COVID Testing Company OnSiteAble selected as Preferred Vendor of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team
BU
10:33aMiddlefield Health & Wellness ETF Distributions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Stocks slip in Europe as investors refine Fed hike bets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
4Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS