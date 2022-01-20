Press Release on TL-Settled FX Forward Selling Auctions (2022-06)

Press Release on TL-Settled FX Forward Selling Auctions

20 January 2022 No: 2022-06

The timetable for TL-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions is given below.

Contact

For further information, please send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

AUCTION DATES AND AMOUNTS (USD MILLION)

Date 1-Month Maturity 3-Month Maturity 24 January 2022 Monday 25 January 2022 Tuesday 100 100 26 January 2022 Wednesday 27 January 2022 Thursday 28 January 2022 Friday 31 January 2022 Monday 1 February 2022 Tuesday 100 100 2 February 2022 Wednesday 3 February 2022 Thursday 4 February 2022 Friday

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr