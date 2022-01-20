Press Release on TL-Settled FX Forward Selling Auctions (2022-06)

Press Release on TL-Settled FX Forward Selling Auctions
|
20 January 2022
|
No: 2022-06
The timetable for TL-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions is given below.
Contact
For further information, please send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.
AUCTION DATES AND AMOUNTS (USD MILLION)
|
Date
|
1-Month Maturity
|
3-Month Maturity
|
|
|
|
24 January 2022 Monday
|
|
|
|
|
|
25 January 2022 Tuesday
|
100
|
100
|
|
|
|
26 January 2022 Wednesday
|
|
|
|
|
|
27 January 2022 Thursday
|
|
|
|
|
|
28 January 2022 Friday
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 January 2022 Monday
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 February 2022 Tuesday
|
100
|
100
|
|
|
|
2 February 2022 Wednesday
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 February 2022 Thursday
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 February 2022 Friday
|
|
|
|
|
