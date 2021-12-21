Log in
Press Release on TL-settled Foreign Exchange Forward Sales to Importing and Exporting Companies (2021-61)

12/21/2021 | 11:40am EST
Press Release on TL-settled Foreign Exchange Forward Sales to Importing and Exporting Companies

21 December 2021

No: 2021-61

In order to help exporting and importing companies to manage exchange rate risk, TL-settled foreign exchange forward sales will be carried out at the CBRT via auctions and at the BIST Derivatives Market (VIOP).

The TL-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions will be held with maturities of 1 month and 3 months. The timetable for auctions will be announced on a later date and companies will be able to participate in the auctions via banks.

Moreover, importing and exporting companies will be able to convey their forward foreign exchange buying demands to the Foreign Exchange Markets Division via banks.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS