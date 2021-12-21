Press Release on TL-settled Foreign Exchange Forward Sales to Importing and Exporting Companies (2021-61)

Press Release on TL-settled Foreign Exchange Forward Sales to Importing and Exporting Companies

21 December 2021 No: 2021-61

In order to help exporting and importing companies to manage exchange rate risk, TL-settled foreign exchange forward sales will be carried out at the CBRT via auctions and at the BIST Derivatives Market (VIOP).

The TL-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions will be held with maturities of 1 month and 3 months. The timetable for auctions will be announced on a later date and companies will be able to participate in the auctions via banks.

Moreover, importing and exporting companies will be able to convey their forward foreign exchange buying demands to the Foreign Exchange Markets Division via banks.

