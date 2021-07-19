Log in
Press Statement: Update on Gold Purchase

07/19/2021 | 10:06am EDT
PRESS STATEMENT

Update on the Gold Purchase

The Bank of Zambia has purchased 478.76 Kgs (15,392 ounces) of gold at a cost of K604.3 million since December, 2020. This is broken down in 391.92 Kgs (12,600 ounces) purchased from Kansanshi Copper Mining Plc at a cost of K500.5 million and 86.84 Kgs (2,791.91 ounces) purchased from Zambia Gold Company, a subsidiary of ZCCM - IH at a cost of K103.8 million.

The Bank plans to purchase 746.5Kgs (24,000 ounces) of London Good Delivery gold from Kansanshi Copper Mining Plc and about 120Kg (3,858 ounces) of dore gold with a minimum of 88% purity from Zambia Gold Company per year. The objective of this initiative is to shore up and diversify the international reserves. The attractiveness of this venture is that the gold is being purchased in local currency.

The dore gold purchased from Zambia Gold Company will only reflect in international reserves after refining.

Gold Purchases Month on Month

London Good Delivery Gold from Kansanshi Copper Mining Plc

No

Month

Quantity

Quantity

Kgs

Troy Ounces

1

January 2021

65.32

2,100

2

February 2021

65.32

2,100

3

March 2021

65.32

2,100

4

April 2021

65.32

2,100

5

May 2021

65.32

2,100

6

June 2021

65.32

2,100

Total

391.92

12,600

Dore Gold from Zambia Gold Company

No

Month

Quantity

Quantity

Kgs

Troy Ounces

1

December 2020

47.96

1,541.95

2

February 2021

21.83

701.85

3

March 2021

17.05

548.11

Total

86.84

2,791.91

Issued by the

Communications Division

LUSAKA

July 19, 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS