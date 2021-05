PRESS STATEMENT

PRESS STATEMENT ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE ALLOTMENTS UNDER THE FOREIGN EXCHANGE AUCTION SYSTEM

This statement is being issued in line with the Bank's commitment to regularly keep the public informed on developments under the Foreign Exchange Auction System.

In terms of the foregoing, the 1334 beneciaries of the Main Foreign Exchange Auction over the period June 2020 to April 2021 are listed hereunder for public information. A list of the 1744 beneciaries of the SMEs Foreign Exchange Auction during the same period is also attached.

John P Mangudya

Governor

12 May 2021