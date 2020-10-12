Press and Information Officer at the European Union Delegation to Syria, sub-office in Beirut

We are

The European Union (EU) is an economic and political partnership between 27 European countries. It plays an important role in international affairs through diplomacy, trade, development aid and working with global organisations. Abroad, the EU is represented through more than 140 diplomatic representations, known also as EU Delegations, which have a similar function to those of an embassy.

The EU Delegation to the Syrian Arab Republic, led by a Chargé d'Affaires ad interim, represents the EU and is based in Beirut since 2012.

We offer

We offer a post of Press and Information Officer. Under this post, the recruited person will be attributed functions depending on the needs of the Delegation. Upon recruitment, the successful candidate will occupy a specific job function as Press and Information Officer - this job function may be changed in accordance with the needs of the Delegation. Under this job function, the successful candidate will serve as technical and support staff to the EU Delegation to Syria, delocalised in Beirut, Lebanon. She/he will be in charge of all communication, social media and press activities under the supervision and responsibility of head of political, press and information section. This includes regular updating of the Delegation's communication strategy, advice on all aspects of communication and public diplomacy of the Delegation, planning, implementation and management of the Delegation's website and social media strategy. The candidate must have a thorough knowledge of the political situation in Syria and the local media in the region. She/he must have an excellent command of Arabic, English and French to be able to deliver high quality editorial input for speeches, press releases, campaigns, social media content and other publications. S/he might be tasked with coordinating external communication activities (including coordination between various parties).

S/he will also serve as advisor to the Chargé d'Affaires a.i. and his staff about press and communication and may take the lead in organising outreach events.

S/he will work in a multicultural working environment. Fixed Term Employment contract of 3 years duration after 3 months probationary period. The length of the working week shall be 37.5 working hours. The Delegation premises are located in City Hill bloc 61-10, Zokak El Blat, Barbir Str., Beirut. The post falls under Group I with a starting basic salary 4.414 EUR.

We offer a competitive position in an international environment. Benefits, such as additional pension scheme and medical insurance, are offered to employees and their families under certain conditions.

Selection Criteria

Minimum Requirements:

Medically fit to perform the required duties; Enjoys civil rights and permits for employment under local law; Has a fluent knowledge of English, French and Arabic; IT tools: Good computer skills on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, e-mail applications, social media platforms relevant for the above-mentioned tasks; Professional experience: At least three (3) years of experience in communications PR or journalism for international or media organisations; Bachelor degree in communication, media, political or social science fields; Experience in managing social media and development of communication strategies; Experience in dealing with rules and procedures concerning calls for proposals, calls for tenders, contracts.

The following will be considered an asset:

The ideal candidate should be a multitasker with a strong sense of flexibility and responsibility, with very good communication (ability to write and produce digital content) and organisational skills and the ability to set priorities in line with the needs of the Delegation; Very good capacity to work as member of a team and under pressure; Capacity to establish and maintain good interpersonal relations at work; Ability to work effectively and independently in a multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural team; Knowledge of the European Union will be a highly valued asset.

How to apply

Please send your application and supporting documents to delegation-lebanon-recruitment@eeas.europa.eu(link sends e-mail)clearly indicating in the subject field the position applied for 'Press and Information Officer sub-office Syria'.

The package should include:

The Delegation will not supply additional information or discuss the selection procedure by telephone: please address any queries concerning this procedure to delegation-lebanon-recruitment@eeas.europa.eu(link sends e-mail)

The procedure

After the deadline for applications, the applications will be reviewed by a Selection Committee set up for this purpose. The Selection Committee will prepare a short-list of candidates who are considered to be the most suitable for the post on the basis of a preliminary assessment of the information provided in their application letter and the supporting documents. The short-listed candidates will be invited to an assessment phase which may include an interview if necessary - during this phase, the Selection Committee will assess the suitability of the candidates for the post.

The candidates who have not been short-listed will not be contacted individually; however, the Delegation will use the same means of publication as for this Vacancy Notice to inform the remaining candidates once the recruitment procedure has been completed and that a candidate has (or has not) been recruited.