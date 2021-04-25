Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press briefing on plenary session Monday at 15.30

04/25/2021 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The European Parliament's and political groups' spokespersons will hold a briefing on next week's plenary session Monday at 15.30.

The main topics that MEPs will discuss and vote on during the 26-29 April plenary session include:


  • EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Digital Green Certificate
  • Debate on EU summit and Turkey with Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen
  • Latest developments in Russia
  • Chinese sanctions against EU entities and politicians
  • Rail Passenger Rights
  • Preventing the dissemination of terrorist content online
  • MFF related programmes



Interpretation will be available in English, French and German.

Journalists wishing to actively participate and ask questions, please connect via Interactio by using this: https://broadcaster.interactio.eu/join/66e2-hy1p-1w4u

You can also follow it live from 15.30 via Parliament's webstreaming and EbS+.

Important notice: Following the decision by EP President Sassoli upon advice of Parliament's medical service, everyone wishing to enter Parliament's premises must wear either a surgical type mask or an FFP2 respiratory mask as of 8 March. Entering Parliament wearing so-called 'community masks' or other masks made of textiles won't be allowed.

Information for the media - Use Interactio to ask questions


Interactio is only supported on iPad (with the Safari browser) and Mac/Windows (with the Google Chrome browser).


When connecting, enter your name and the media you are representing in the first name / last name fields.


For better sound quality, use headphones and a microphone. Interpretation is only possible for interventions with video.


Journalists who have never used Interactio before are asked to connect 30 minutes before the start of the press conference to perform a connection test. IT assistance can be provided if necessary.


For more details, check the connection guidelines and recommendations for remote speakers.

Contacts:
  • Jaume DUCH GUILLOT
    EP Spokesperson and Director General for Communication
    Contact data:
    • Phone number: (+32) 2 28 43000 (BXL)
    • Phone number: (+33) 3 881 74705 (STR)
    • Mobile number: (+32) 496 59 94 76
    • E-mail: jaume.duch@europarl.europa.eu
  • Delphine COLARD
    Head of Spokesperson's Unit and Deputy Spokesperson
    Contact data:
    • Phone number: (+32) 2 28 43383 (BXL)
    • Phone number: (+33) 3 881 64123 (STR)
    • Mobile number: (+32) 498 98 44 85
    • E-mail: delphine.colard@europarl.europa.eu
  • Neil CORLETT
    Head of the Press Unit
    Contact data:
    • Phone number: (+32) 2 28 42077 (BXL)
    • Phone number: (+33) 3 881 74167 (STR)
    • Mobile number: (+32) 470 89 16 63
    • E-mail: neil.corlett@europarl.europa.eu

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 13:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aAs Bank of Canada turns hawkish, investors retool for higher rates outlook
RE
10:31aBERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaires eye truce in battle for Lagardere media group - sources
RE
10:23aSUPER  : Online bookmaker Betway parent to go public in merger with acquisition firm
RE
10:19aABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK  : UAE bank ADCB reports soaring profit as it recovers from NMC impairments
RE
10:19aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT  : Fashion company Richemont confirms death of designer Alber Elbaz from COVID-19
RE
10:15aRestaurants Serve Up Signing Bonuses, Higher Pay to Win Back Workers
DJ
10:15aThe Fed's Next Test Is Breaking the Ice Over Policy Shift
DJ
10:04aJD COM  : Health and Nestlé Expand Cooperation on Medical Purpose Baby Food
PU
10:01aMACY  : Americans update their closets as they emerge from pandemic
AQ
10:01aBLACKSTONE  : Hires Israeli Tech Executive Yifat Oron; Announces Opening of New Office in Tel Aviv
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION : Samsung unit considers developing $673 mln solar plants in Texas -documents
2Kansas City Southern says it will talk with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory ruling
3French billionaires eye truce in battle for Lagardere media group - sources
4SUPER GROUP LIMITED : SUPER : Online bookmaker Betway parent to go public in merger with acquisition firm
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ