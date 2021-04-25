Press briefing on plenary session Monday at 15.30

The main topics that MEPs will discuss and vote on during the 26-29 April plenary session include:
EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
Digital Green Certificate
Debate on EU summit and Turkey with Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen
Latest developments in Russia
Chinese sanctions against EU entities and politicians
Rail Passenger Rights
Preventing the dissemination of terrorist content online
MFF related programmes
Interpretation will be available in English, French and German.
Important notice: Following the decision by EP President Sassoli upon advice of Parliament's medical service, everyone wishing to enter Parliament's premises must wear either a surgical type mask or an FFP2 respiratory mask as of 8 March. Entering Parliament wearing so-called 'community masks' or other masks made of textiles won't be allowed.
