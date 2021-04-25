Press briefing on plenary session Monday at 15.30

The European Parliament's and political groups' spokespersons will hold a briefing on next week's plenary session Monday at 15.30.

The main topics that MEPs will discuss and vote on during the 26-29 April plenary session include:

EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

Digital Green Certificate

Debate on EU summit and Turkey with Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen

Latest developments in Russia

Chinese sanctions against EU entities and politicians

Rail Passenger Rights

Preventing the dissemination of terrorist content online

MFF related programmes





Interpretation will be available in English, French and German.

Journalists wishing to actively participate and ask questions, please connect via Interactio by using this: https://broadcaster.interactio.eu/join/66e2-hy1p-1w4u

You can also follow it live from 15.30 via Parliament's webstreaming and EbS+.

Important notice: Following the decision by EP President Sassoli upon advice of Parliament's medical service, everyone wishing to enter Parliament's premises must wear either a surgical type mask or an FFP2 respiratory mask as of 8 March. Entering Parliament wearing so-called 'community masks' or other masks made of textiles won't be allowed.

Information for the media - Use Interactio to ask questions

Interactio is only supported on iPad (with the Safari browser) and Mac/Windows (with the Google Chrome browser).

When connecting, enter your name and the media you are representing in the first name / last name fields.

For better sound quality, use headphones and a microphone. Interpretation is only possible for interventions with video.

Journalists who have never used Interactio before are asked to connect 30 minutes before the start of the press conference to perform a connection test. IT assistance can be provided if necessary.

For more details, check the connection guidelines and recommendations for remote speakers.