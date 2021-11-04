Log in
Press conference on the occasion of the "Europe now" programme

11/04/2021 | 07:25am EDT
Published on: Nov 4, 2021 9:45 AM Author: Ministry of Finance and Social Welfare

Minister of Finance and Social Welfare Milojko Spajić, Minister of Economic Development Jakov Milatović, State Secretaries in the Ministry of Finance and Social Welfare Janko Odović and Branko Krvavac, and State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Development Milena Lipovina-Božović will hold a press conference to present a detailed analysis, data and a plan for the implementation of "Europe now" reforms. The press conference will be held in the Press Centre of the Government of Montenegro on 4 November 2021, starting at 14:00.

The Public Relations Service of the Government of Montenegro will provide the media with photos and videos.

Journalists, photojournalists and cameramen can enter the Government building using the annual accreditation card, along with an ID document.

