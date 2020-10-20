Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press release - EP Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 06:20am EDT

Common Agricultural Policy up to 2027

MEPs will debate new rules governing the Common Agricultural Policy with Council and Commission, from 9.15 to 13.00. Direct payments to farmers and investment in rural development account for roughly a third of the EU budget. Reform efforts and incentives are needed for a more resilient and sustainable EU farm policy while ensuring fair market conditions for farmers, and affordable, healthy food for consumers. Details like labelling of vegetarian substitutes for meat might also be addressed.

You can follow the debate live on Parliament's webstreaming and on EbS+

Ján JAKUBOV(+32) 498 98 35 90
EP_Agriculture

Online plenary briefings by political groups

Leaders of political groups will hold briefings, starting at 10.30 (Greens/EFA), 12.00 (GUE/NGL) and 14.00 (S&D).

Parliament is using an interactive virtual press environment (with interpretation) based on Skype TX, in conjunction with the traditional EbS+ and Parliament's webstreaming. To ask a question from a distance, use your Skype account to connect to VOXBOXEP and write your name and media organisation in the chat box.

In brief

Commission work programme 2021. MEPs will comment on the Commission's work programme for 2021, to be presented by Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič at 15.00.

Foreign Affairs recommendations. Parliament will discuss EU sanctions against the Belarussian authorities, responsible for violent repression of democratic protests. Furthermore, they will debate the upcoming review of the treaty on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons with HR/VP Josep Borrell.

Police violence in the EU. A debate with Council and Commission on police brutality in EU countries is scheduled at 17.00.

Votes

The first voting session starts at 09.15 and lasts until 10.30; results will be announced at 13.00.

MEPs will vote on amendments on

  • Resolutions on the Digital Service Act (3) and on Artificial Intelligence (2)
  • Recommendations on PESCO
  • Implementation report on the EU-Moldova Association agreement
  • Discharge 2018 reports on European Council and Council, and on the European Economic and Social Committee.

The second voting session lasts from 14.30 until 15.45, for the final vote on the two discharge reports 2018; results will be announced at 18.15.

The third voting session will last from 20.00 to 21.15, with final votes on legislative and non-legislative resolutions related to the Digital Service Act and Artificial Intelligence, and resolutions on EU-Moldova and PESCO. Furthermore, MEPs will vote on amendments to Parliament's recommendations regarding Belarus and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. The results will be announced on Wednesday at 9.00.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 10:19:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aEco Wave Power Announces Strategic Collaboration with Painhas Engineering and Construction Company for its Portugal Project
PR
06:27aONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
06:25aMICROSOFT : Elon Musk's SpaceX partner to target space customers-WSJ
RE
06:25aCanada's Magna President Kotagiri to take over as CEO
RE
06:25aTELEKOM SLOVENIJE D D : Resignation of a Member of the Supervisory Board of Telekom Slovenije, d.d.
PU
06:25aCERILLION : Exercise of Options and Share Transfer
PU
06:25aGREEN BUILDINGS : Paving a Path for Sustainable Infrastructure
PU
06:25aStatistical Press Release – Non-financial sector indebtedness – August 2020
PU
06:25aSTARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Changes To S-REIT Constituents In Benchmark Index
PU
06:25aDATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN : rise in earnings during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Global equities decline on COVID lockdown fears
2EURONEXT N.V. : Euronext plagued by two glitches Monday, latest exchange to go down
3IBM posts double-digit cloud revenue growth; says customers deferring some projects
4APPLE INC. : Bulls are back in the Nasdaq and options are aflutter
5NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NOD: Third quarter 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group