Press release - EP Today

Common Agricultural Policy up to 2027

MEPs will debate new rules governing the Common Agricultural Policy with Council and Commission, from 9.15 to 13.00. Direct payments to farmers and investment in rural development account for roughly a third of the EU budget. Reform efforts and incentives are needed for a more resilient and sustainable EU farm policy while ensuring fair market conditions for farmers, and affordable, healthy food for consumers. Details like labelling of vegetarian substitutes for meat might also be addressed.

Leaders of political groups will hold briefings, starting at 10.30 (Greens/EFA), 12.00 (GUE/NGL) and 14.00 (S&D).

Commission work programme 2021. MEPs will comment on the Commission's work programme for 2021, to be presented by Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič at 15.00.

Foreign Affairs recommendations. Parliament will discuss EU sanctions against the Belarussian authorities, responsible for violent repression of democratic protests. Furthermore, they will debate the upcoming review of the treaty on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons with HR/VP Josep Borrell.

Police violence in the EU. A debate with Council and Commission on police brutality in EU countries is scheduled at 17.00.

Votes

The first voting session starts at 09.15 and lasts until 10.30; results will be announced at 13.00.

MEPs will vote on amendments on

Resolutions on the Digital Service Act (3) and on Artificial Intelligence (2)

Recommendations on PESCO

Implementation report on the EU-Moldova Association agreement

Discharge 2018 reports on European Council and Council, and on the European Economic and Social Committee.

The second voting session lasts from 14.30 until 15.45, for the final vote on the two discharge reports 2018; results will be announced at 18.15.

The third voting session will last from 20.00 to 21.15, with final votes on legislative and non-legislative resolutions related to the Digital Service Act and Artificial Intelligence, and resolutions on EU-Moldova and PESCO. Furthermore, MEPs will vote on amendments to Parliament's recommendations regarding Belarus and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. The results will be announced on Wednesday at 9.00.