Press release | Establishing a common terminology: a key step to reducing methane emissions

03/22/2021 | 05:37am EDT
The European Commission announced that regulation would follow the launch of the EU Strategy to reduce methane emissions last October. The Gas Directive, the Renewable Energy Directive for 2030 climate target and the Delegated Acts of Taxonomy are part of the initiatives updated in 2021. To deliver their goals and make the energy transition happen, all these initiatives need to adopt a common terminology understandable by each actor of the EU ecosystem. By providing high-quality educational material, gas producers together with the upstream, mid-stream and down-stream part of the gas value chain responded to that crucial need.

Francisco de La Flor - GIE & MARCOGAZ Board Member explains: 'This tool can be used as a reference for the legislative process by the EU institutions. It can also be useful for the industry and interested parties that wish to follow the process. The use of common definitions will contribute to improve confidence in understanding and to manage methane emission sources.'

François-Régis Mouton - Regional Director Europe, IOGP
'The glossary is a great tool that will contribute to the success of the legislative process and its implementation. With an issue as complex as methane emissions, it's important that everyone speaks the same language.'

The glossary has been prepared after the publication in 2019 of the report coordinated by GIE and MARCOGAZ 'Potential ways the gas industry can contribute to the reduction of methane emissions' together with an eclectic selection of contributors from across the whole value chain. This report enabled to:

  • Identify the challenges and gaps related to methane emissions management,
  • Highlight the need for the creation of a set of harmonised definitions covering the complete gas value chain,
  • Issue an action plan based on the results. This action plan was developed in collaboration with multiple actors from the whole gas industry and is updated on a regular basis.

Disclaimer

GIE - Gas Infrastructure Europe published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
