Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Press release - Hearing of Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis on trade portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

Mr Dombrovskis announced 'a launch of a WTO trade and climate initiative, focusing on green goods', acknowledging that 'today, trade is about much more than just trade'. He intends to reshape the EU's future trade policy to make it more sustainable, including in the Mercosur trade agreement where the EU must 'find lasting solutions for the Amazon region' before its ratification.

'Europe needs to become more assertive', he said, adding that EU's trade partners using unfair practises will be met with new tools, including a new anti-coercion mechanism- if needed, even against the United States. With China, Mr Dombrovskis seeks to conclude the investment agreement now under negotiation while ensuring that the trade relationship is 'restructured to be reciprocal, balanced and fair'.

Enforce sustainable trade deals in practice

MEPs welcomed the planned new trade defence measure but also emphasised that the EU's tools must be sharp enough to ensure that 'existing trade agreements don't only work on paper but in practice, too.' On Transatlantic trade relations, some MEPs asked for the EU to prepare for the WTO judgment to impose USD4 billion worth of tariffs on US goods in the Boeing case.

Several MEPs called for a trade policy linked closely to the Green Deal and the Sustainable Development Goals, and a long-awaited proposal on enforcing sustainable development chapters in trade agreements through sanctions. Several MEPs expect a new trade commissioner to ensure the Mercosur deal is environmentally sustainable and to protect the respect for human rights in the investment deal with China.

MEPs asked the candidate about obligatory due diligence for companies to ensure sustainable supply chains, which Mr Dombrovskis pledged to propose. Other MEPs wanted to know about future steel safeguards against dumping on the EU market and prospects for an EU-UK trade deal.

You can watch the video recording of the full hearing here.

Next steps

Based on the committees' recommendations, the Conference of Committee Chairs will assess the outcome of the hearing and forward its conclusions to the Conference of Presidents. The latter will carry out the final evaluation on 6 October and decide if the hearing can be concluded. If so, the plenary will vote on whether or not to approve the portfolio change on 7 October, in Brussels.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 18:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pSlower U.S. job gains anticipated; permanent unemployment in focus
RE
03:03pRacial gap in U.S. jobless rate narrows for first time in 5 months
RE
02:56pU.S. Black-white joblessness gap narrows, but not for right reasons
RE
02:54pVice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris still on
RE
02:54pOct. 7 vice presidential debate between vice president mike pence and u.s. senator kamala harris to go ahead - debate commission
RE
02:48pEXCLUSIVE : Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO - sources
RE
02:46pTREASURIES-Yields remain range-bound after jobs data, Trump diagnosis
RE
02:43pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : U.S. appeals court revives GlaxoSmithKline verdict against Teva
RE
02:35pPress release - Hearing of Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis on trade portfolio
PU
02:33pWhite House Takes Issue With FDA's Plans For Authorizing A COVID-19 Vaccine - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : UBS sticks Neutral
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group