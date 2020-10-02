Press release - Hearing of Valdis Dombrovskis in the International Trade Committee, Friday 13.00

The committee hears Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, set to assume responsibility for the trade portfolio. The Committees on Foreign Affairs, on Economic and Monetary Affairs, on Development and on Budgets will be invited to participate. Since he is already a member of the Commission, Mr Dombrovskis only has to answer questions on whether he is suitable for the portfolio assigned to him.

Time: Friday 2 October 2020, 13:00-16:00

Venue: Brussels, SPAAK 3C50 (opposite to the plenary chamber)

You can watch the hearing live through Parliament's webstreaming and on EbS+.

Members can participate in the meeting both physically and remotely (Members are able to view and listen to the proceedings, ask for the floor and intervene in the meetings, and vote).