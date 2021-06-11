Log in
Press release: US can address pressing broadband needs with proposed infrastructure funds, report shows

06/11/2021 | 10:00am EDT
Press release: US can address pressing broadband needs with proposed infrastructure funds, report shows

ACA Connects and Cartesian develop detailed analyses to help policymakers prioritize broadband infrastructure funding

Via ACA Connects - 10 June 2021 - A new report from ACA Connects and business consulting firm Cartesian shows that policymakers can make gigabit broadband available to 19 million locations that lack access to high-quality service and subsidize broadband adoption for five years with funding under consideration by President Biden and the U.S. Congress.

The report, Addressing Gaps in Broadband Infrastructure Availability and Service Adoption: A Cost Estimation & Prioritization Framework, uses the most recent and comprehensive deployment data available and provides a rigorous analytical cost model and framework to assist policymakers in determining how to expand broadband availability and increase broadband adoption across the United States based upon various definitions of success.

> Continue reading on ACA Connects

> Read the report

Disclaimer

Cartesian Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 13:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
