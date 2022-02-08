Log in
Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council held on 8 February 2022

02/08/2022
Poland's reserve assets in January 2022

Date: 07-02-2022

NBP data: At the end of January 2022, Poland's official reserve assets, managed by Narodowy Bank Polski, stood at EUR 144.2bn or USD 161.1bn in US dollar terms.

On 7 February 2022, Narodowy Bank Polski released the monthly data on the country's official reserve asset holdings. According to the data, these holdings expressed in euro terms amounted to EUR 144.2bn at the end of January 2022, i.e. EUR 2.4bn less than at the end of December 2021. In US dollar terms, the reserve holdings decreased by USD 4.9bn to reach the level of USD 161.1bn.

In managing foreign exchange reserves, Narodowy Bank Polski - while striving to maximize the return on assets - gives priority to their safe investment at the requisite level of liquidity. NBP invests in typical instruments used by central banks. The bulk of the reserves (over 75%) is invested in Treasury securities as well as securities issued by international institutions and government agencies. The remainder of the reserves is maintained in the form of deposits at banks with a high credit standing, and in monetary gold.

See: Official reserve asset holdings of NBP »

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
