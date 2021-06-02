Press release of the BCT Executive Board meeting held on 02 June 2021 Read more

The Executive Board of the BCT held its periodic meeting remotely on 2 June 2021 and discussed the various items scheduled on its agenda. Hence, the Board reviewed recent economic, monetary and financial trends, in particular latest data on economic growth in the first quarter of the current year, which recorded a 3% decrease in annual shift and a quasi- stagnation (0.1%) compared to the previous quarter. This decrease is due to lower added value of the agricultural sector and agro-food industries in relation to the significant decline in the olive harvest and the continuing effects of the health crisis on the service sector, in particular tourism and air transport, further to disturbances in the activity of phosphate and by-products. On the other hand, the production of fuel recorded a clear improvement due to the significant contribution of the 'Nawara' and 'Halq El Menzel' fields. Exporting manufacturing industries also experienced a recovery following the relative increase in demand from the Euro zone.

As for trend in prices, the Board noted an increase in the inflation rate to reach 5% in annual shift in April 2021, compared to 4.8% in the previous month and 6.3% in the same month of last year. This is mainly attributable to faster pace in the prices of food products (+4.9%) and manufacturing products (+5.1%) against +4.1% and +4.8% respectively in March 2021. The main indicators of core inflation, in particular 'inflation of products excluding controlled and fresh products' and 'inflation excluding food and energy products', recorded a deceleration, reaching 5.0% and 5.5% at the end of April 2021, against 5.2% and 5.6% a month earlier.

On the other hand, the Board underlined the reduction of the current deficit during the first four months of the year 2021, coming to -2,744 MTD or 2.3% of GDP, against 2.7% during the same period of the previous year. This result is mainly attributable to tightening of the trade deficit (FOB / CAF) by 8.7%, combined with ongoing consolidation of labour income (+16.8%), while tourism receipts fell by 55 % in line with persisting repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis.

In considering these trends, net foreign currency assets reached some 20,788 MTD or 139 days of imports at the end of May 2021, against 21,541 MTD and 137 days of imports on the same date of the previous year.

At the end of its work, the Board affirmed that the BCT, in addition to its main mission of controlling inflation, has placed at the top of its priorities during the period of the Coronavirus pandemic, financial stability and the safeguard of the economic fabric by putting a set of measures, both in terms of monetary policy through the reduction of the key rate twice by 150 basis points, and in terms of macro-prudential policy. In this context, the Board reiterated the importance of concerting the efforts of all stakeholders, accelerating the establishment of the necessary mechanisms and ensuring the conditions conducive to achieving economic recovery and benefiting from return of the activity among economic partners, in addition to improving overall balances, particularly public finances which are under severe pressure.

After discussions and deliberations, the Board decided to keep unchanged the key rate of the Central Bank of Tunisia.