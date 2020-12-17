Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press release of the Banco de Portugal on the December 2020 issue of the Financial Stability Report

12/17/2020 | 06:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The COVID-19 pandemic has conditioned economic activity in recent months, with repercussions on the financial situation of economic agents that have created important challenges to financial stability.

Until 2019, the Portuguese economy went through a period of adjustment and convergence with Europe, translated into, inter alia, a strong decrease in corporate and household indebtedness. Fiscal policy sustained the downward path of public debt as a percentage of GDP that began in 2017. The banking sector registered a structural liquidity adjustment, a reduction in operational costs, improvements in the quality of credit portfolios, a gradual recovery in profitability and a significant strengthening of capital ratios.

The measures adopted by the authorities added to this favourable context, limiting the impact of the crisis on household income and firms' liquidity. The governments took on part of the costs that would be incumbent upon enterprises and households, mitigating and diluting those costs over time.

The banking sector assumed a pivotal role in financing the non-financial sector, which had liquidity shortages due to the suppression of regular trade flows. Monetary policy, prudential and supervisory measures safeguarded the supply of credit. The increase in indebtedness was a natural but not risk-free consequence of this process.

In this economic and health environment, the main vulnerabilities and risks to financial stability are:

  • sudden and substantial falls in the value of financial assets under potential episodes of extreme volatility in the financial markets;
  • downward correction of residential property prices;
  • increase in enterprises' indebtedness, which may translate into pressures on solvency;
  • household and general government indebtedness, especially in the medium term;
  • increase in the nexus between the banking system and public sector, expectation of an increase in NPLs and low profitability prospects in the banking sector;
  • inadequacy of monetary and fiscal stimuli to the various moments of the pandemic crisis.

The measures aimed at the banking sector and the non-financial private sector should be coordinated and complement each other to preserve financial stability. The economic crisis must not become a financial crisis.

The European initiatives aimed at responding to the crisis and supporting economic recovery enabled similar conditions to be established in the various countries against a varying pre-pandemic background in terms of public and private indebtedness. The effectiveness of these support measures' execution will allow the countries to calibrate economic support measures that promote aligned paths to economic recovery that dissipate scenarios of economic and financial fragmentation.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:18:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aRAISIO : A positive arbitration award for Raisio for the partial suspension of Raisioaqua's business in 2018
AQ
06:19aPress release of the Banco de Portugal on the December 2020 issue of the Financial Stability Report
PU
06:19aHarmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
06:19aCENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQUIREMENT ON A CASH BASIS : January-November 2020
PU
06:19aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Plastic recycling, a source of jobs in Europe
PU
06:19aMasdar and PT PJBI form joint venture to drive development of Indonesia's first floating solar power plant
PR
06:18aSiemens Energy Gets Vietnam Substation Equipment Contract
DJ
06:17aTourist activity with more intense reductions in October, Algarve kept the increase in overnight stays of residents
PU
06:17aJ W CONSTRUCTION S A : Current report 88/2020
PU
06:17aCAPGEMINI : Avancer program helps women ace their careers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
3ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
5Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ