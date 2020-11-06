Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:13am EST
06
Nov
Press statement
  • Author
    bss
  • Comments
    0 Comments
  • Category
  1. The Bank of South Sudan's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convened
    an extraordinary meeting chaired by the Governor Hon. Dier Tong Ngor on Thursday November 6th 2020. The meeting was held on the backdrop of the rapid depreciation of the SSP and high inflation. The meeting suggested ways to calm the market, using available monetary policy tools.
    2. The MPC noted that the economy is severely battered by shocks brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, low oil prices, which led to considerable fiscal imbalances and constrained financial system performance, particularly the banking sector.
    3. In light of the above, the MPC resolved to tighten monetary policy stance to mop the excess liquidity from direct borrowing from the Central Bank.
    4. In this regard, the MPC resolved the following:
    a. Raised the Central Bank Rate (CBR) to 15%
    b. Increase the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) to 20%
    c. Increase the cash reserve ratio to 20%
    d. The Central Bank will urgently introduce its own bills as a toll of liquidity management mechanism.
    e. Bank will step up its supervisory role by continuously monitoring the cash in-vault of commercial banks.

Dier Tong Ngor
GOVERNOR

Bank of South Sudan

Tags:

Disclaimer

Bank of South Sudan published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:26aMAGNA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:21aCOMMERZBANK AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:21aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:21aVESTAS WIND A/S : Tailored solution secures 27 MW auction win in Poland
AQ
05:21aDUKE ENERGY : restores power to nearly 90% of Carolinas customers who lost electricity due to Tropical Storm Zeta
AQ
05:21aDUKE ENERGY : reports third-quarter 2020 financial results
AQ
05:21aAPPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:21aGREAT WALL MOTOR : Plans to Pay at Least 10% of Profit as Cash Dividend
DJ
05:20aAlibaba, Richemont to invest $1.1 billion in Farfetch with focus on China
RE
05:20aCELLECTIS : Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2Global stocks mixed with U.S. presidential outcome still uncertain
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
4S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty
5Smallest job gains in five months expected as U.S. labor market momentum wanes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group