Press statement by Prime Minister Florin Cîțu at Victoria Palace

08/18/2021 | 06:04pm BST
[Check against delivery]

Florin Cîţu: Good evening. I would like to inform you first about the situation of Romanian nationals from Kabul. There are currently 27 Romanian citizens at the International Airport in Kabul and they will be evacuated by a Romanian Air Force aircraft that left for Afghanistan today. Efforts are also being made to recover other fellow nationals from a former US military base. I would like to reiterate a very important message to all Romanians who are still in Afghanistan and have not yet contacted the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad, to urgently communicate their contact details to the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad so that they can be contacted in case of need.

At the same time, I have another message for you. Dear Romanians, I promised you extraordinary economic news, 13% economic growth. Sounds good, doesn't it? Especially since we have been together through the unfortunate circumstances last year when global economy suffered the biggest blow in the last hundred years. Romania's economy, but the economies of other states as well were shut down in this fight. At that time we didn't have the solution we have today, we did not have the vaccine. In 2020, in order to save the economy we proposed a set of measures such as SME INVEST, debt rescheduling, the postponement of taxes, deferring bank installments and so on.

As you very well remember, I was the only optimist. Although nobody was confident, I promised that Romania's economy will see a rapid recovery, a V-shaped recovery. We worked hard and we succeeded. But for that I thank you, dear Romanians, I wouldn't have succeeded without you. You are the real heroes. The figures show that the Romanian economy has overcome the economic crisis in just one year, in what is Romania's fastest economic recovery ever after such a crisis. I think that the last time this happened was 100 years ago, and for the next period I want two things: predictability and stability in the economic life.

13.6 percent is a figure we all need to keep in mind because it represents the economic growth in the second quarter of this year. Irrespective of certain comments in the public space, this figure proves that I did a very good job last year as Finance Minister, and this year as Prime Minister. I've said it and I repeat it whenever necessary, the Romanian government is not affected by PNL's internal campaign. For me, the Romanians' interest always prevails. When others choose to discredit, destroy, and minimize, I choose to build. Why do I insist so much on this topic? Because the Government I am leading changed the paradigm used by previous governments in the past 30 years. It is simple, I have said it and I repeat it now: first we invest, then we have economic growth and then the results are shared among all Romanians through the mechanisms of the market economy and not according to political criteria. Our goal is for Romania to become a destination for high value-added investments. This is only possible with a well-educated and also well-paid workforce.

This is what we wanted for our country, and this is what happens now.

Dear Romanians, the current Government has taken Romania to a new stage of development where the state is the partner of the private sector, duly pays its bills and public money is no longer wasted but it is effectively invested, private property is sacred, the entrepreneur is a hero and performance is acknowledged in both the private and the public sector. And this is just the beginning,

Please remember one thing: a double-digit economic growth is possible this year. Every time I promised, I delivered. I promise you now that by 2024 I will carry out all the reforms I pledged when no one dared to. Making Romania more competitive at regional level will be a challenge, but it is our goal for the future of our country, my goal.

In conclusion, I want you to stay optimistic together with me. This is an encouragement to both me and you. When everyone had lost all hope and we were all surrounded by gloomy scenarios, this government has found and implemented real solutions for maintaining jobs, ensuring working capital and investments. I will continue with this approach and I will prove to the Romanians that they can trust me when we speak about responsibility and performance in the government act. Thank you.

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
