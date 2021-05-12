Pressure-Sensitive Labels Gain Ground in the Beer Aisle

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure-sensitive labels (PSLs) are by far the leading type of label, accounting for 77% of total demand in 2020, and will remain so through 2025, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis of the US labels industry. Among the factors supporting gains will include the:
- dominant position of PSLs in a number of high value, high growth areas – including the fast growing secondary packaging, and mailing and shipping markets
- growing popularity of specialized labels, including RFID-enabled and extended content types
- the promotion of higher value and higher performance labels such as more durable types for automotive, appliance, and electronics applications
- rapid growth of e-commerce, as PSLs face minimal competition from other label types in shipping, warehousing, and return applications
PSLs Expand Penetration in Beverage Applications, Especially Beer Bottles
Traditionally used for pricing, promotional, data processing, warning, and other secondary labeling applications, PSLs have significantly extended their application range in recent decades, particularly at the expense of glue-applied labels in various primary packaging and shipping applications – in large part because PSLs offer superior consistency and reliability, as well as greater visual impact.
Most recently, PSLs have found greater use over glue-applied paper labels in beverage applications, especially beer bottles. PSLs have also become widely used in the wine and spirit labeling market, traditionally a wet-glue stronghold. Growth in the beverage market has been driven by PSLs':
- durability during transportation
- suitability for wet environments such as ice chests
- no-label look, which is achieved with a clear film face stock
US demand for labels is forecast to rise 3.3% per year to $20.6 billion in 2025
Labels is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study examines the scope, size, and growth of the US labels industry in value and square meters, and analyzes key trends by application method, label stock, market, and printing technology. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020 with forecasts for 2025 and 2030. Also provided is an analysis of key industry players and their market shares.
Application method demand is provided for the following types:
- Pressure Sensitive
- Glue-Applied
- Stretch Sleeve & Heat Shrink
- In-Mold
- Heat Transfer
- Other Application Methods
Label demand is also presented for the following label stocks:
- Paper
- Plastic (polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, and other)
- Other Label Stocks (metal, ceramic)
Label demand is also presented by market:
- Primary Packaging (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & toiletries, other primary packaging)
- Secondary Packaging
- Industrial
- Mailing & Shipping
- Decorative
- Other Markets
Demand for labels by printing technology is also included:
- Flexographic
- Lithographic
- Digital
- Screen
- Gravure
- Letterpress
