Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pressure growing on Germany to accept gas price cap - Czech minister

11/09/2022 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A large group of European countries will keep pressuring Germany to accept a price cap on gas used for electricity generation, Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Wednesday.

The European Union's executive body told its 27 member countries at a seminar on Monday that it was not possible to create a gas price cap that would not affect long-term contracts or supply security, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.

After much wrangling at an all-night summit, EU leaders agreed last month to task the European Commission with proposing a temporary gas price cap in power generation and a temporary price corridor to bring down costs for consumers.

Stanjura told reporters the issue was in no way over.

"The pressure of countries that want it is great and we will be raising it," Stanjura told reporters when asked about the Commission's briefing.

"Germany is most against it... Many in Europe are patiently negotiating with them and trying to change their opinion."

Stanjura said that a joint European approach would be cheaper for national budgets than individual approaches, whereby the richest countries would be in the best position to subsidise energy-intensive industries.

The opposition of Germany and the bloc's powerful executive body in Brussels has upset those seeking a cap, as well as the chairman of EU leaders, Charles Michel, who wrote a letter on Nov. 7 to the commission's head, Ursula von der Leyen, in which he told her to come forward with the necessary legal proposals.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:58aHungary's government imposes price caps on eggs and potatoes -PM's chief of staff
RE
04:55aS.Africa's Gold Fields rise after Yamana promises to pay $300 million break fee
RE
04:52aS.Africa's Northam steps up bidding war with formal offer for RBPlat
RE
04:52aVodafone to sell slice of Vantage Towers to KKR, other investors
RE
04:47aShow us the money: Developing world at COP27 seeks climate finance details
RE
04:46aKremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
RE
04:42aBritain's Revolution Beauty CEO to step down amid accounting probe
RE
04:40aCzech proposed power revenue cap to bring much higher revenue than expected, minister says
RE
04:35aM&S says no threat to Christmas turkey supplies from avian flu
RE
04:33aPressure growing on Germany to accept gas price cap - Czech minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
2Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022
3German chemicals distributor Brenntag Q3 profit beats expectations
4Iveco N : Group 2022 Third Quarter Results
5Alfen N : 22Q3 trading update

HOT NEWS