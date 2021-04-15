Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prestige Biopharma and Pharmapark Announce License and Supply Agreement to Commercialize Prestige's Bevacizumab Biosimilar in the Russian Federation

04/15/2021 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prestige BioPharma and Pharmapark LLC today announced that the two companies have entered into a binding agreement for the exclusive partnership and supply for the commercialization of Prestige BioPharma's Bevacizumab biosimilar in the Russian Federation.

Prestige's Bevacizumab (HD204) is a mAb biosimilar to Roche’s Avastin®, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is used in combination with other therapies to treat patients with multiple forms of cancer including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-small-cell lung cancer, advanced kidney cancer, certain types of epithelial cancers and cancers of the cervix. HD204 is currently in Phase III clinical development with active recruitment ongoing within the pivotal efficacy and safety trial SAMSON-II. Positive results were previously reported from the Phase I clinical trial (SAMSON-I) which evaluated the pharmacokinetics, safety and immunogenicity of HD204 to Avastin®.

The partnership arrangement includes the exclusive rights for Pharmapark to commercialize the Bevacizumab biosimilar in the Russian Federation, leveraging the company’s strong sales and marketing capabilities and experience in successfully bringing new biosimilars to market. Whilst the terms of the deal are not being disclosed, Prestige BioPharma will assume responsibility for product commercial supply out of its manufacturing facilities in Osong, Korea, while Pharmapark will be responsible for local registration, sales and marketing in the Russian Federation with the option to manufacture the product in Russian Federation in line with the Russian import substitution strategy.

This agreement expands upon the existing collaboration between Prestige BioPharma and Pharmapark LLC with the companies signing a license agreement in July 2019 for Prestige BioPharma’s Herceptin® biosimilar.

Lisa S. Park, CEO of Prestige BioPharma, commented: “We are very pleased to further extend our partnership with Pharmapark to commercialize our second biosimilar program in the Russian Federation. We are excited to bring another high-quality product to this key market with the ultimate goal to make the product available globally.”

Vyacheslav Lebedyansky, CEO of Pharmapark, commented: “This extension to our existing partnership with Prestige BioPharma is another important milestone for Pharmapark allowing our company to bring vital and affordable medicines to Russian population in line with the Russian Pharma-2030 strategy. Bevacizumab biosimilar candidate will be an excellent addition to our growing biosimilar portfolio”.

Company website: https://www.prestigebiopharma.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prestige-biopharma/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Prestige-BioPharma-1065395243624002


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:47aNAVIGATOR  : increases paper prices 10th of May 2021
PU
05:47aDAIMLER  : 100 years on – why Mercedes-Maybach is the pinnacle of luxury and creative empowerment
PU
05:47aDAIMLER  : 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Preview
PU
05:47aLANSEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Disposal of starry shares
PU
05:47aLUK FOOK INTERNATIONAL  : Retail Sales Performance for the Fourth Quarter of Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021
PU
05:47aDAIMLER  : Wiener Linien continues to rely on EvoBus Austria and the Mercedes-Benz Citaro
PU
05:47aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-AMG Motorsport to chase points in GT World Challenge Europe
PU
05:46aSmart card from KONA I utilizing Precise fingerprint technology receives Mastercard Vendor Letter of Approval
AQ
05:46aTRUIST FINANCIAL  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
05:45aYOUGOV  : Half of Britons think they will find it hard to re-adjust to normal life after the pandemic
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cathie Wood's Ark buys $246 million of Coinbase shares, sells some in Tesla
2Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : jumps 11% day after Nasdaq debut
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ