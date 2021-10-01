Log in
Pretty Vulgar Just Launched the CEO of Lip Gloss

10/01/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
The cosmetics brand unveils its latest lip product, formulated with 3% Hyaluronic Acid, Antioxidants, and Hydrating Esters

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretty Vulgar, the cosmetics brand that celebrates the beautiful contradictions within us all, today announces the launch of its 'CEO of Lip Gloss' product. 

Designed to intensely hydrate your lips while providing a lush, silky smooth texture and high-shine finish, the product leverages effective ingredients to offer makeup-wearers the best lip gloss on the market. A testament to the quality of the gloss, CEO of Lip Gloss helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin elasticity and stimulating cell regeneration.

Say Goodbye to Sticky, Drying, Short-Lasting Lip Gloss for Good

CEO of Lip Gloss is made of trusted, high-quality treatment ingredients including an active 3% Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate) - the most of any lip gloss in the market, plus Antioxidants and Hydrating Esters. To ensure it doesn't run or feather, the product was created via a gelled emollient matrix technology that produces a non-tacky feel on the lips.

"Lip Glosses are one of the most challenging products to get right, and that's why so many people have a hard time finding one that works for them," said Katherine Garcia, Marketing Director. "At Pretty Vulgar, we love a challenge. That's why we've gone above and beyond to create a next generation lip gloss that provides effective treatment for your lips with unparalleled look and feel."

CEO of Lip Gloss is available in five universal SKUs for all skin tones; four opaque shades (Boss Up, Kiss my Assets, 401Slay, HBIC) and one sparkling topper (Money Moves).

Aligned with Pretty Vulgar's Mindful Cosmetics mission, the 'CEO of Lip Gloss' is Clean, Vegan, Gluten-Free and always Cruelty-Free. 

To purchase Pretty Vulgar's 'CEO of Lip Gloss', visit PrettyVugar.com, or Amazon.com

About Pretty Vulgar

South Florida-based Pretty Vulgar cosmetics is known for its lightweight, highly-pigmented and long-wearing eye, face, and lip collections that look as good on your vanity as they will on you. The brand embodies the fact that people are beautiful, multifaceted contradictions, which is sprinkled throughout the brand. Their makeup looks are motivated by the colorful diversity of pretty birds everywhere, supporting the brand's all-inclusive mindset and Free The Bird philosophy which encourages its flock to live a cage-free life. Whether one feels elegant like a swan, dark like a raven or any shade in between, Pretty Vulgar encourages you to explore every nuance and shade of your personality.

Pretty Vulgar is a mindful beauty company, caring deeply about our planet, our animals, ethical labor and giving back. They also have a never-ending consideration for their customers, their safety and satisfaction, which is why Pretty Vulgar's journey of adopting packaging and ingredient advances is never-ending, especially those that better our planet, our health and our lives.

Media Contact

Katherine Garcia

561-322-3534

Katherine@Farsedakis.com

###

