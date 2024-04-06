STORY: "That was pretty crazy, to be honest. I was really scared," New York resident Alex Carchi said.

Fellow New Yorker Katreana Bellew also said she was scared, having never felt one growing up in the city. "I thought it was a train, personally, and then it just kept going."

In New Jersey, residents described the moment the earthquake hit.

"The whole building rumbled. I actually was delighted to find out that a tractor trailer did not hit the side of my building when we came out. I lived in New Jersey since 1964 officially and never felt that before," said Lebanon resident Mark Drabich.

"I heard the loudest boom and crack... as if the house cracked in half or something." Fellenca Maliqi said, adding that her neighbor's children were awoken and scared by the quake. "Unfortunately they experienced the house shake, the frames fall. Belle, the 10-year-old, 11-year-old, fell down the stairs in fear. But after that, that was it."

The quake's epicenter was in Tewksbury in central New Jersey, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of New York City. It occurred just after 10:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT) at a depth of 2.9 miles (4.7 kilometers), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Officials said no major injuries or damage were reported in either New York or New Jersey.