Preview -- Barron's

09/17/2021 | 09:46pm EDT
Monday 9/20

Lennar reports third-quarter fiscal-2021 results.

Merck presents data on its portfolio of cancer drugs, in conjunction with the European Society for Medical Oncology's 2021 Congress.

The National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for September. Economists forecast a 73 reading, two points below August's figure, which was the lowest in more than a year.

Tuesday 9/21

Adobe, AutoZone, and FedEx release earnings.

Biogen hosts an investor day to discuss its pipeline of neuroscience therapeutics.

The Census Bureau reports on new residential construction for August. Consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.55 million housing starts, 1% higher than the July level. Housing starts are down from their post--financial crisis peak of 1.725 million, reached in March of this year.

Wednesday 9/22

General Mills reports first-quarter fiscal-2022 results.

Boston Scientific, Weyerhaeuser, and Yum China Holdings host their 2021 investor days.

The Bank of Japan announces its monetary-policy decision. The BOJ is widely expected to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged at minus 0.1%, as Tokyo and other regions remain in a state of emergency through the end of September due to the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for August. Expectations are for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 578,000 homes sold, down 3.5% from July's 599,000.

Thursday 9/23

Accenture, Costco Wholesale, Darden Restaurants, and Nike hold conference calls to discuss their quarterly results.

Salesforce.com holds its 2021 investor day. CEO Marc Benioff and Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield will be among the participants. Salesforce completed its $28 billion acquisition of Slack this summer.

The Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for August. Economists forecast a 0.5% month-over-month rise, after a 0.9% increase in July. The Conference Board currently projects 6% gross-domestic-product growth for 2021, and 4% for 2022.

Friday 9/24

Kansas City Southern hosts a special shareholder meeting to vote on a proposed merger with Canadian Pacific Railway.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 2145ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC -2.00% 335.4 Delayed Quote.28.40%
ADOBE INC. -1.60% 654.48 Delayed Quote.30.86%
AUTOZONE, INC. -0.90% 1592.88 Delayed Quote.35.60%
BIOGEN INC. 0.17% 300.19 Delayed Quote.22.60%
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION -1.18% 44.37 Delayed Quote.23.42%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.91% 85.73 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.82% 459.51 Delayed Quote.21.96%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. -0.58% 149.43 Delayed Quote.25.44%
FEDEX CORPORATION -1.22% 255.22 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
GENERAL MILLS, INC. 0.34% 58.92 Delayed Quote.0.20%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN -0.86% 277.46 Delayed Quote.37.10%
LENNAR CORPORATION 1.03% 101.28 Delayed Quote.31.51%
MERCK & CO., INC. -0.40% 71.68 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
NIKE, INC. -0.75% 156.42 Delayed Quote.10.57%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 0.07% 260.53 Delayed Quote.17.08%
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY 1.34% 36.17 Delayed Quote.6.44%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. -1.49% 54.85 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
