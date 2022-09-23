Preview -- Barron's

Monday 9/26

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its National Activity Index for August. Consensus estimate is for a 0.32 reading, slightly more than July's 0.27 figure. Prior to the July data, the index had two months of negative readings, which indicates that the economy is growing at a slower rate than the historical average.

Tuesday 9/27

The Census Bureau releases the durable goods report for August. Economists forecast that new orders for durable manufactured goods will remain flat month over month at $273.5 billion. Excluding transportation, new orders are seen rising 0.2% matching the July gain.

The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for September. Expectations are for a 104 reading, slightly higher than in August. The index has rebounded from this year's low in July but is well off its recent peak from last summer.

S&P CoreLogic releases its Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for July. The consensus call is for a 17% year-over-over jump compared with an 18% increase in June. While the index has seen a deceleration in the growth rate, home prices are still rising at a robust clip. This past week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the housing market probably needs to go through a "correction" and that property prices "were going up at an unsustainably fast level."

Wednesday 9/28

Cintas and Paychex report quarterly results.

Duke Realty and Prologis host extraordinary shareholder meetings to vote on their proposed merger, announced in June.

Thursday 9/29

CarMax, Micron Technology, and Nike hold conference calls to discuss earnings.

Intuit and Vulcan Materials host their 2022 investor days.

Shares of Porsche, under the official listing name of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche, are expected to begin trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Porsche parent Volkswagen has set a price range that would value the maker of the iconic 911 sports car at 70 billion euros to EUR75 billion ($68.9 billion to $73.6 billion). It would be the largest European initial public offering in more than a decade.

Friday 9/30

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports personal income and expenditures for August. Income is expected to increase 0.3% month over month while spending is seen rising 0.2%. This compares with gains of 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, in July. Economists forecast that the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the core personal-consumption expenditures price index, will rise 4.8% year over year after a 4.6% increase in July.

