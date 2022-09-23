Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Preview -- Barron's

09/23/2022 | 09:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday 9/26

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its National Activity Index for August. Consensus estimate is for a 0.32 reading, slightly more than July's 0.27 figure. Prior to the July data, the index had two months of negative readings, which indicates that the economy is growing at a slower rate than the historical average.

Tuesday 9/27

The Census Bureau releases the durable goods report for August. Economists forecast that new orders for durable manufactured goods will remain flat month over month at $273.5 billion. Excluding transportation, new orders are seen rising 0.2% matching the July gain.

The Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for September. Expectations are for a 104 reading, slightly higher than in August. The index has rebounded from this year's low in July but is well off its recent peak from last summer.

S&P CoreLogic releases its Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for July. The consensus call is for a 17% year-over-over jump compared with an 18% increase in June. While the index has seen a deceleration in the growth rate, home prices are still rising at a robust clip. This past week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the housing market probably needs to go through a "correction" and that property prices "were going up at an unsustainably fast level."

Wednesday 9/28

Cintas and Paychex report quarterly results.

Duke Realty and Prologis host extraordinary shareholder meetings to vote on their proposed merger, announced in June.

Thursday 9/29

CarMax, Micron Technology, and Nike hold conference calls to discuss earnings.

Intuit and Vulcan Materials host their 2022 investor days.

Shares of Porsche, under the official listing name of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche, are expected to begin trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Porsche parent Volkswagen has set a price range that would value the maker of the iconic 911 sports car at 70 billion euros to EUR75 billion ($68.9 billion to $73.6 billion). It would be the largest European initial public offering in more than a decade.

Friday 9/30

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports personal income and expenditures for August. Income is expected to increase 0.3% month over month while spending is seen rising 0.2%. This compares with gains of 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, in July. Economists forecast that the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the core personal-consumption expenditures price index, will rise 4.8% year over year after a 4.6% increase in July.


To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 2145ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARMAX, INC. -0.35% 79.49 Delayed Quote.-38.75%
CINTAS CORPORATION 0.29% 389.89 Delayed Quote.-12.02%
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION 0.02% 51.43 Delayed Quote.-21.66%
INTUIT INC. -0.69% 393.97 Delayed Quote.-38.75%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 0.89% 50.1 Delayed Quote.-46.22%
NIKE, INC. -1.55% 97.02 Delayed Quote.-41.79%
PAYCHEX, INC. -2.20% 115.02 Delayed Quote.-15.74%
PROLOGIS, INC. 0.06% 108.6 Delayed Quote.-35.50%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -4.89% 140.16 Delayed Quote.-21.03%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY -2.09% 155.63 Delayed Quote.-25.03%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aMacau plans November return for mainland Chinese tour groups
RE
09/23Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says
RE
09/23ROCKETMAN AT THE WHITE HOUSE : Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soiree
RE
09/23Preview -- Barron's
DJ
09/23China reports 918 new COVID cases for Sept 23 vs 901 a day earlier
RE
09/23Exxon halts activity at Texas oilfield site following worker fatality
RE
09/23China says U.S. sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan
RE
09/23Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'
RE
09/23Netflix says it has dismissed its lawsuit against the creators o…
RE
09/23Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sierra Space weighs public offering to help fund space station, preside..
2Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soi..
3Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
4European lottery group Allwyn calls off SPAC deal to list on NYSE
5Barclays shareholders sue in U.S. over $17.6 billion debt sale blunder

HOT NEWS