NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Google’s antitrust woes mounted
considerably this week.
On Thursday, 38 state attorneys general brought a new suit
in federal court in Washington, D.C., echoing the Justice
Department’s previously filed allegations that Google
systematically blocked competitors for internet search services
and search-related advertising. That suit came a day after Texas
and nine other states filed a suit accusing the company of
monopolizing the market for digital ad sales. The Texas suit
alleges that Google has gained dominance over all aspects of the
business of connecting online publishers with online
advertisers.
In its response to the AGs' lawsuit, Google said it faces
competitors across search, advertising and virtual assistant
software.
"We look forward to making that case in court," said Adam
Cohen, director of economic policy for Google, in a blog post.
The AGs, however, aren't the only plaintiffs with new claims
about the company’s allegedly monopolistic dominance in the
market for digital ad sales. Two private class actions asserting
similar allegations against Google were filed this week, one
brought on behalf of the digital media publisher Genius and two
smaller online publishers and the other by the publisher
Sweepstakes Today.
Google, meanwhile, is already defending a consolidated
antitrust class action filed in May by digital advertisers. A
Google filing last month in that case may offer a hint of how
the company intends to defend the Texas AG suit and the
publisher class actions. (Google lawyers John Schmidtlein and
Benjamin Greenblum of Williams & Connolly did not respond to my
email requesting comment.)
Google moved on Nov. 9 to dismiss the advertisers’
complaint. Some of its arguments are specific to the digital
advertisers serving as named plaintiffs but the company also
asserted an argument that would apply in the Texas and publisher
cases: The accusations that Google monopolizes the market for
online digital advertising falls apart when the market is
properly defined.
MARKET DEFINITION "OUT OF STEP WITH REALITY"
The advertisers’ complaint, Google said, defined the
relevant antitrust market as ads sold “on the open web.”
Google called that an “undefined” description that
unjustifiably excluded companies like Facebook, Twitter,
Snapchat and Amazon, which have their own, closed-end
advertising systems. But, according to Google, advertising on
such websites – some of the biggest in the world – is
“reasonably interchangeable” with using Google’s display
advertising services to place ads on websites that use Google ad
purchasing services.
“Plaintiffs’ effort to carve out popular websites from the
relevant market simply confirms that their market definition is
out of step with reality,” Google said.
The plaintiffs’ market definition also excluded other
advertising deals in which publishers and advertisers connect
directly, rather than using Google as a go-between. Google said
that was also an improper exclusion that couldn’t be justified
by the advertisers’ assertion that such deals were
“impractical.”
For that matter, Google said, there’s no reason to limit the
relevant market to online advertising.
REASONABLE ALTERNATIVES
Antitrust law is based on the premise that monopolists
curtail reasonable alternatives to their products for buyers.
But according to Google, old-fashioned advertising on television
or print media is a reasonable alternative to online
advertising. The company cited a 2018 case from the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, Hicks v. PGA Tour, in which the
appeals court rejected a proposed relevant market defined as
advertising between commercial breaks during pro golf
tournaments because the market definition did not include
different forms of advertising, such as digital ads; ads in
golf-related podcasts or radio shows; and even magazine ads.
Once the relevant market definition expands to encompass all
reasonable alternatives to online ads placed with Google
services, “plaintiffs have no hope of pleading that Google has
monopoly power,” Google said.
I asked plaintiffs' lawyers at Korein Tillery, which filed
one of the new publishers’ antitrust class actions against
Google, about the company’s relevant market defense. Korein’s
Carol O’Keefe said in an email that although the appeals court
in Hicks referred in an aside to a wide range of economic
substitutes to advertising during live golf events, that dicta
won’t affect allegations that Google controlled discrete product
markets, not just discrete advertising markets.
“We aren’t complaining that Google has monopolized all means
of advertising to a particular subset of consumers,” O’Keefe
said. “Rather, we maintain that Google has monopolized the
submarkets for particular products or services that are
essential to participation in the online display advertising
marketplace.”
Defining a relevant market is always a critical issue in
antitrust litigation. If Google’s early motion to dismiss the
advertisers’ case is a portent, it could determine the viability
of claims by the AGs in the Texas suit and the digital
advertisers and online publishers suing the company.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Noeleen Walder.)