Price Simulator® Uses Healthcare Price Transparency To Get Plastic Surgery Leads

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, a new mandate called for all hospitals to provide easily accessible pricing for all of their services online. While this does not explicitly affect plastic surgeons or independent surgical practices, price transparency is undoubtedly where the future of plastic surgery marketing is headed. With many surgeons hesitant to publicize their prices, Price Simulator® has created a tool that creates a symbiotic relationship between plastic surgeons and leads.

"I can tell you that thus far (13 days) we have secured 150 original leads who we have been able to contact. This is truly astounding and has exceeded my most enthusiastic expectation. In the first week, we directly scheduled more than $40,000 in cases secured through the Price Simulator®." - Dr. Erik Nuveen of Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City.

Plastic surgery offices across the United States received hundreds of calls, chats, and emails every day. Over half of these communications are price inquiries. This wastes staff time and can leave both the staff and potential patients frustrated. Price Simulator® cuts out these calls by allowing patients to get a preliminary price quote in exchange for their contact information. Watch the difference Price Simulator® can make . You can also try a free demo of Price Simulator®.

Obtaining a finalized price often requires a consultation, Price Simulator® does not change this. The price that a user receives from Price Simulator® is controlled by the plastic surgery office and can dictate the starting or average cost for the procedure. Data shows that this makes them more likely to schedule a consultation. In fact, patients who submit a quote through Price Simulator® are four times more likely to book an appointment. With a small facelift, Price Simulator® is an even more effective tool for plastic and cosmetic surgeons.

About Price Simulator®: Price Simulator® is a web application built especially for the plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and medical spa industries. Designed to increase engagement, boost SEO, and increase leads, Price Simulator® is a powerful lead magnet that helps plastic and cosmetic surgeons grow their practices. Created by realdrseattle®, a marketing company dedicated to transparency, Price Simulator® offers simulated prices in exchange for real leads.

