Price Volatility of 'TOP' Crops



Posted On: 04 FEB 2022 2:15PM by PIB Delhi

There are several factors including weather conditions causing fluctuations in prices for Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) crops such as arrivals from non-traditional areas/other parts of country; season-wise change in crop-sowing pattern; early arrival of crop from next Rabi/Kharif season and residual of previous season's crop etc.

Ministry of Food Processing Industries provides transportation /storage subsidy @50% for notified fruits & vegetables including (TOP) crops at the time of glut situation during harvest season under short term intervention of scheme of Operation Greens (OG) which helps in price stabilization for farmers as well as consumers.

The Ministry is also maintaining Market Intelligence& Early Warning System (MIEWS) Portal to keep watch on current prices of Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) crops through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and accordingly, low price alerts are issuedto concerned departments of States from time to time.

The OG scheme is being implemented only since November, 2018 and accordingly, no study has been conducted on the subject.

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today

