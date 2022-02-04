Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Price Volatility of ‘TOP' Crops

02/04/2022 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Price Volatility of 'TOP' Crops
Posted On: 04 FEB 2022 2:15PM by PIB Delhi

There are several factors including weather conditions causing fluctuations in prices for Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) crops such as arrivals from non-traditional areas/other parts of country; season-wise change in crop-sowing pattern; early arrival of crop from next Rabi/Kharif season and residual of previous season's crop etc.

Ministry of Food Processing Industries provides transportation /storage subsidy @50% for notified fruits & vegetables including (TOP) crops at the time of glut situation during harvest season under short term intervention of scheme of Operation Greens (OG) which helps in price stabilization for farmers as well as consumers.

The Ministry is also maintaining Market Intelligence& Early Warning System (MIEWS) Portal to keep watch on current prices of Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) crops through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and accordingly, low price alerts are issuedto concerned departments of States from time to time.

The OG scheme is being implemented only since November, 2018 and accordingly, no study has been conducted on the subject.

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today

*****

SNC / RR



(Release ID: 1795405)Visitor Counter : 21


Disclaimer

Ministry of Food Processing Industries of the Republic of India published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aInvitation to Ferronordic's investor presentation 18 February 2022
AQ
04:01aInvitation to presentation of Quickbit's Q2 `21/22 interim report
AQ
04:01aInvitation to Medicover's results presentation for Q4 2021
AQ
04:01aInvitation to presentation of Eastnine's Year-end Report 2021
AQ
04:01aCEO of CISH AB to present at Aktiespararna's Sustainable Investments Day on Monday, 07 February 2022
AQ
04:01aInvitation to Acast's presentation of the year-end report 2021 on 11 February 2022
AQ
04:00aREUTERS EVENTS WEBINAR : Accelerating EV Transition in Europe
NE
04:00aWEBINAR : Boosting Safety Within Self Driving Cars
NE
03:57aAtos' M&A prospects hang in the balance of French government
RE
03:57aHong Kong stocks jump after Lunar New Year holiday; sports brands, EV makers shine
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Atos' M&A prospects hang in the balance of French government
3Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise
4Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn
5Analysis-Facebook usage dips for first time. Will Instagram follow?

HOT NEWS