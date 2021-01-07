Price agency Platts says JKM LNG price has risen to record high

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) price
for liquefied natural gas (LNG) assessed by S&P Global Platts
has risen to a record high of $20.705 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu), the price agency said.
Asian spot LNG prices are riding at six-year highs, as a
cold spell in some countries prompted record imports into the
region.
JERA, Japan's biggest electricity generator and the world's
largest buyer of LNG, as well as other Japanese power
generators, are competing with LNG buyers across northern Asia
to secure supplies, sending prices higher.
This also means fewer cargoes are coming to Europe than is
usual for the time of year.
"A major demand stimulus for the recent price increase was
the cold snap across northeast Asia which has boosted gas
consumption and accelerated drastic inventory draw-down in
Japan, South Korea and China," S&P Global Platts said.
On the supply-side, production issues in countries such as
Malaysia have depleted availability and led to delayed or
deferred deliveries of LNG, as well as reduced volumes
stipulated under long-term contracts.
Constraints in the Panama Canal have meant vessels carrying
Atlantic supply have experienced longer shipping times into the
Pacific region. This has meant more cargoes are expected in Asia
in the later weeks of February or in March, the agency added.
Platts said it forecast a drop in Asia Pacific demand
through the first quarter. Even if some supply outages continue
through March, prices could decline.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)