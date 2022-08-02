Price is the elephant in Australia's LNG, domestic gas conundrum: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia's threat
to curb exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in order to
ensure domestic supplies is another unwelcome pressure on a
tight global market for the super-chilled fuel.
But it's not an immediate threat, and it may also not
materialise at all, depending on how the various players in
Australia react to the government's planned action.
What needs to be addressed effectively is the elephant in
the room, namely the price at which natural gas is made
available to domestic consumers relative to the price the gas
companies can receive for their LNG on the global market.
Australia vies with the United States and Qatar as the
largest exporter of LNG, so the problem is not that there isn't
enough natural gas in the country.
The issue is simply that the gas companies, no matter what
public relations spin they may put on it, want to sell their
fuel at the highest possible price.
If domestic consumers are prepared to pay the equivalent of
international LNG prices, it's likely that the gas companies
would be fairly agnostic as to who they sell to.
The problem is that domestic buyers will almost certainly
say natural gas at a price close to export LNG parity is
unaffordable, and will render businesses such as glass-making
and other industrial manufacturing uncompetitive against
imports.
Residential consumers, also facing massive increases in
energy bills, are likely to baulk at export-parity pricing, and
put pressure on politicians to ensure both gas and electricity
become cheaper.
Throw in extensive media reporting on the relatively small
amounts of tax paid by the major oil and gas companies,
especially relative to their revenue, and you have a fairly
toxic domestic situation where emotion often gets the better of
common sense.
The oil and gas lobby group, the Australian Petroleum
Production and Exploration Association (APPEA), makes the point
that there is plenty of natural gas available to be contracted
in the domestic market next year.
This is somewhat at odds with a report by the government's
consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission (ACCC), that a domestic shortfall and price spikes
are possible next year.
The ACCC report has prompted the government of Prime
Minister Anthony Albanese, whose Labor Party won office in May
replacing a conservative Liberal-National coalition, to consider
invoking the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism (ADGSM).
The mechanism allows the government to restrict LNG exports
from the three plants on Australia's east coast and re-direct
supplies to the domestic market.
The problem with the mechanism isn't that it will ensure
sufficient supply, it's that it will only do so at a price that
is described as internationally competitive.
With spot LNG prices in Asia <LNG-AS> reaching near record
levels last week of $42.50 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), it's likely that gas made available to the domestic
market under the ADGSM would be unaffordable for many consumers.
JUNE QUARTER PRICE SPIKE
A taste of the problem was seen in the second quarter, when
domestic spot gas prices spiked higher as gas-fired power
generation jumped amid outages at coal-fired power plants and
strong power demand amid a colder beginning to winter.
While APPEA points out that the domestic price in Australia
was still lower than the Asian spot LNG price, the point is that
for several weeks electricity producers, and ultimately
consumers, were forced to pay extremely high prices.
What is needed in addition to a commitment to supply the
domestic market, is a system of price capping that ensures that
local consumers don't face unexpected jumps in energy bills.
The gas industry is unlikely to support such a move, but the
new government may be tempted as it will be popular with
consumers, both business and retail.
APPEA argues that the government should be careful to avoid
damaging Australia's reputation as a good place to invest, but
ensuring domestic supplies at a price that allows industries to
remain competitive is unlikely to dissuade much foreign
investment.
The industry group has a stronger point to make that
boosting supply by opening new natural gas basins and building
infrastructure would help alleviate price pressures.
But again, this would only be the case if the new supply was
guaranteed to reach the market at a regulated price that
prevents surges, as seen in the second quarter.
Overall, the government will be forced to tread a narrow
path between meeting the needs of domestic consumers and
preventing price spikes, as well as ensuring the LNG export
industry remains viable.
