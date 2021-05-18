Pricefx : Named a Finalist for 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner of Year – Endorsed Apps Category

For the second year in a row, Pricefx is recognized for world-class technology innovation, customer success and market traction

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced that it has been recognized by SAP as a finalist for a 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner of the Year – Endorsed Apps category. This award recognizes an SAP partner that has created a world-class SAP endorsed app that complements SAP technologies and has contributed a significant amount of value to SAP and its end customers. Last year, Pricefx was a finalist for SAP App Center Partner of the Year.

The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. A leader in price optimization, Pricefx’s SAP endorsed app, Optimized Dynamic Pricing, is available on SAP Store for purchase.

Recognized for helping its customers achieve revenue, profit and growth goals, Pricefx was also honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the manufacturing business technology category of the 2021 American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

In February, Pricefx was named to the Q1 2021 Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions which evaluated more than 40 solutions categorized in this market. The Constellation ShortList is determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. Constellation estimates that the price optimization software market will be $2.01 billion by 2025.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the industry for our technology innovation that helps customers increase revenue and drive profit,” said Joe Golemba, Vice President, Ecosystem and Partners of Pricefx. “These awards demonstrate that our partners and customers understand the value Pricefx brings to businesses looking to achieve real results with pricing excellence.”

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry’s fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

