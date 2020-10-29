Prices and fees for Norges Bank's settlement system for 2021

Circular 5/2020

Banks pay for account management and participation in Norges Bank's settlement system (NBO) in accordance with the Terms and conditions for account management at Norges Bank. The prices are set to cover two-thirds of the costs of implementing, developing and operating the settlement system.

The total costs for settlement services calculated for 2021 are at approximately the same level as for 2020. The prices for 2020 will therefore remain unchanged in 2021.

The price structure in NBO is based on each account holder's use of functionality, cf. the price groups A1, A2 and B. In addition, there is a separate price for banks that participate directly in the settlement of the cash leg of the securities settlement (VPO). For 2021, this additional charge applies to direct participation in the cash leg of securities settlement in general.

The banks have a number of registered users of NBO Online who have not been active for a long time. In accordance with Section 2.3 of the Terms and conditions for account management, Norges Bank deactivates access to NBO Online for users who have not been logged on to the system for the previous six months. From 2021, a new fee of NOK 6,000 per user will be introduced for such deactivation. The main purpose is to give the banks an incentive to improve the management and control of their own users. There are no further changes to the fees for breaches etc. of the Terms and conditions for account management in 2021.

Fixed prices per month are payable monthly and will be debited from each bank's account in NBO automatically on the second settlement day of the following month. Other prices and fees will be invoiced or debited separately.

ACCount Management/settlement Prices in nok Fixed prices Price per month Banks in Group A1* 350 000 Banks in Group A2* 130 000 Banks in Group B** 16 000 Additional charge for direct participation in the cash leg of securities settlement 98 000 Price per year Contingency account *** 10 000 Entry prices Single payment Banks 50 000

* Group A

Banks with an ordinary account in active use for one or more of the following settlement functions: Direct participation in settlement of clearings from the Norwegian Interbank Clearing System (NICS), direct participation in the international multi-currency settlement system Continuous Linked Settlement (CLS), or use by agreement of the Scandinavian Cash Pool (SCP). Banks in Group A are divided into the following two subgroups: Banks that participate directly in CLS and/or have an agreement to use the SCP (subgroup A1) and other banks in Group A (subgroup A2).

** Group B

Banks with an ordinary account in NBO that are not in Group A.

*** Contingency account

Banks without an ordinary account in Norges Bank may apply for a contingency account. A contingency account cannot be used for payment settlement until it has been activated by Norges Bank.

Non-compliance Fee Failure to repay a loan under the SCP arrangement by the deadline laid down in the operating schedule for NBO NOK 25 000

per occurrence Failure to return deposits used as collateral in Norges Bank under the SCP arrangement by the deadline laid down in the operating schedule for NBO NOK 50 000

per occurrence Pledge of collateral that does not have a loan value in Norges Bank on maturity or redemption NOK 10 000

per occurrence Loans from Norges Bank in excess of the bank's credit limit by end of settlement day D-loan rate plus

10 percentage points Payment order incorrectly sent to Norges Bank NOK 1 000

per payment order Number of users of NBO Online beyond quota**** NOK 2 000

per extra user per month New user of NBO Online NOK 5 000

per user Request to activate user of NBO Online that has been deactivated by Norges Bank NOK 6 000

per user Deactivation of user of NBO Online that has not been logged on to the system for the previous six months NOK 6 000

per user Central counterparty does not repay intra-day loan the same settlement day NOK 25 000 Central counterparty has a deposit on its account from one settlement day to the next settlement day NOK 50 000

**** Quota for the number of users of NBO Online for each group of banks

Banks in Group A1: Up to 25 users

Banks in Group A2: Up to 15 users

Banks in Group B: Up to 6 users