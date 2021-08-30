Prices drop after rains benefit U.S. crops; Ida shuts grain facilities

* Iowa, Minnesota crops benefited from rain - brokers
* U.S. keeps corn crop rating steady from last week
* Cargill says Hurricane Ida damaged Louisiana terminal
CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Favorable rains in the U.S. Farm
Belt combined with approaching harvests to push down Chicago
Board of Trade grain and soybean futures on Monday, analysts
said.
Traders, meanwhile, assessed disruptions to U.S. crop
exports from Hurricane Ida at a time when global supplies are
tight and demand from China is strong.
Autumn harvests are set to boost supply levels in the coming
weeks after weekend rains across Iowa and Minnesota benefited
crops in their late stages of development, brokers said. Earlier
this summer, concerns about dryness in parts of the Midwest
lifted grain prices.
"The debate is on: How much did that rain help us?" said Don
Roose, president of Iowa-based brokerage U.S. Commodities. "The
vote today is it helped."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 60% of the U.S.
corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in a weekly report on
Monday, unchanged from a week earlier and one percentage point
above analysts' expectations.
"Although rains are late for U.S. corn, most of the
northern/central Midwest is getting a nice drink," said Matt
Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "Temperatures are
forecast to remain about normal, which is positive news for U.S.
crops."
Most-active November soybean futures dropped 20 cents
to $13.03-1/4 per bushel, while the nearby September contract
sank 54-1/2 cents to $13.04-3/4. Most-active corn
fell 11 cents to $5.42-3/4 per bushel, and wheat eased 9
cents to $7.23-1/2 per bushel.
Traders adjusted positions ahead of first notice day on
Tuesday, when deliveries against CBOT September grain and soy
futures should be minimal, analysts said.
Traders and farmers are waiting to see when grain facilities
reopen after being shut due to Hurricane Ida. Cargill said its
Reserve, Louisiana, export terminal sustained "significant
damage" from the storm.
Exporters sold 256,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for
the 2021/22 marketing year, the USDA said on Monday, extending a
string of recent sales.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, and Michael Hogan in
Hamburg. Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore;
Editing by Hugh Lawson, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Pullin)