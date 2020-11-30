Log in
Prices in November 2020 on average 0.9% lower annually and 0.8% lower monthly

11/30/2020 | 04:55am EST
At the annual level deflation

In November 2020, annual inflation stood at −0.9% (in the same period last year it was 1.4%), while the 12-month average price growth was 0.2% (in the same period last year 1.6%).

In one year, service prices increased on average by 1.1%, while goods prices decreased by 1.9%. Semi-durable goods prices fell by 4.8%, non-durable goods prices by 1.4% and durable goods prices by 1.1%.

In November 2020, the largest downward impact on the annual inflation (1.1 percentage points) came from lower prices of petroleum products (prices of fuels and lubricants fell by 21.4% and prices of liquid fuels by 18.8%). Additional 0.5 p.p. was added by lower prices of clothing and footwear (which decreased by 5.6% and 7.5%, respectively).

On the other hand, the annual growth rate was pushed up by 0.3 p.p. by higher prices of food (by 1.8%) and by higher prices of products and services in the group health (by 5.0%). Additional 0.2 p.p. came from higher prices of tobacco (by 5.3%).

In November 2020, prices at the monthly level 0.8% lower

In November 2020, consumer prices were on average 0.8% lower than a month before.

The prices of clothing and footwear decreased on average by 3.7% and contributed 0.3 p.p. to the monthly deflation. 0.2 p.p. came from 1.4% lower prices of food.

Additional 0.1 p.p. came from cheaper accomodation services (by 5.0%), lower prices of other recreational items and equipment, gardens and pets (by 2.0%), cheaper package holidays (by 1.8%), cheaper transport products and services (by 1.0%) and lower prices in the group furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (by 0.7%).

On the other hand, the monthly growth rate was pushed up by 0.2 p.p. by 3.8% higher prices of products and services in the group health.

Harmonised indices of consumer prices

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in November 2020 the annual growth of consumer prices was −1.1% (in November 2019 it was 1.4%). The 12-month average price growth was 0.0% (in the same period last year 1.6%). The monthly price growth was −0.6%.

Compared to November 2019, goods prices went down by 2.7%. The prices of semi-durable goods decreased by 4.3%, of non-durable goods by 2.7% and of durable goods by 0.9%. In one year service prices went up on average by 1.5%.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices, in October 2020 the annual inflation rate in the EMU countries was -0.3% (the same as in September 2020). In the EU-27 Member States it was 0.3% (the same as in September 2020). The lowest annual inflation rate was recorded in Greece (-2.0%) and the highest in Poland (3.8%); in Slovenia it stood at -0.5%.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
