Prices of agricultural products in February 2021

22.03.2021

Procurement prices of basic agricultural products in February 2021 remained unchanged compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, and in comparison with January 2021 increased by 4.7%.

In February 2021 compared to January 2021 the procurement prices of agricultural products increased, except cows' milk prices. The prices of most agricultural products were also higher in February 2021 than in the corresponding month of the last year. However, in an annual terms, the prices of potatoes, pigs for slaughter and poultry decreased.