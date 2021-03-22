Log in
Prices of agricultural products in February 2021

03/22/2021 | 05:29am EDT
22.03.2021

Procurement prices of basic agricultural products in February 2021 remained unchanged compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, and in comparison with January 2021 increased by 4.7%.

In February 2021 compared to January 2021 the procurement prices of agricultural products increased, except cows' milk prices. The prices of most agricultural products were also higher in February 2021 than in the corresponding month of the last year. However, in an annual terms, the prices of potatoes, pigs for slaughter and poultry decreased.

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
