Prima Solutions and Naelan announce a partnership to expand the publishing options available to insurers

Prima Solutions , a cloud software provider for insurance and reinsurance professionals, and Naelan , a publishing software provider for managing customer communications, are partnering to offer a seamless physical and paperless contract and document output solution, necessary for claims management. The partnership provides for the native integration of Naelan’s KSL Suite in the Prima Solutions cloud software suite.

With the KSL Suite solution, managers independently generate contract documents and emails, from their business interface. Those documents and emails are automatically populated with data from Prima P&C , the cloud-based P&C insurance product management and distribution platform from Prima Solutions, and can be further customized. To accomplish all this, there is a document composition engine and tools for template design and maintenance, archiving, and content management.

Prima Solutions continues to expand its ecosystem with the signing of this new partnership and has chosen the KSL solution for its performance, its extensive functionality for building complex management documents, and its SaaS compatibility.