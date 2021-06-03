Prima Solutions launches mortgage insurance with the new version of Prima L&H

Paris, June 03, 2021 – Prima Solutions, the leading French insurtech group for insurance and reinsurance professionals, announces the release of version 9.19 of its cloud-based platform for life and health, Prima L&H . This new version differs from traditional solutions by covering mortgage, health, and life insurance, all in the same system. This version also introduces an enhanced API catalog to make it easier to interface with the life and health ecosystem.

Mortgage insurance is a constantly evolving sector, involving termination at any time, integration with the debt ratio, simplification of pandemic-related medical formalities, and incentives for environmentally responsible behavior, all recent developments on the French insurance market that need to be assimilated quickly, both for established insurers and for newcomers.

“Cloud platforms that support the creation, distribution, and monitoring of mortgage insurance products—in addition to life and health insurance products—are rare,” explains Julien Victor, CEO of Prima Solutions. “We meet the needs of both our customers entering this market and insurers who want to replace their old tools in order to migrate to a modern, configurable solution that supports all types of personal insurance.”

Prima Solutions recognizes the specific characteristics of this market. Among the innovations in the latest version of Prima L&H is the possibility to set up tiered loans to modulate and streamline monthly payments. Also, the effective annual insurance rate calculation, the contribution installment schedule, and the amortization table can be automated with Prima L&H’s powerful calculation engine.

Prima L&H 9.19 also incorporates the third part of the 100% health French regulation (100% santé), extending coverage this year to make hearing aids fully reimbursable. Above all, the new version significantly enhances its API library.

“Prima Solutions has defined a group strategy to open its solutions to the ecosystem of insurance companies, and we have developed an API framework that benefits all of our platforms. This framework accelerates the development of new APIs and updates to existing ones,” says Victor.

Today, the entire Prima Solutions software suite, including Prima L&H, features value-added cloud services, with regular updates, high availability, end-to-end support, security, and compliance (including GDPR).