Primary.Health : Secures Bay Area Contracts Supporting Rapid COVID-19 Vaccination Programs

03/17/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
Primary.Health, a software company that organizes, streamlines, and automates COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs, announced today that the City and County of San Francisco and Alameda County have each retained Primary.Health to support their local COVID-19 vaccination programs.

“Locally focused COVID-19 vaccination programs are critical for directing resources to communities, helping us to continue safely reopening our economy one neighborhood at a time,” said Andrew Kobylinski, CEO and co-founder of Primary.Health. “This partnership with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, Alameda County, and Hayward Fire Department, combined with engaging trusted community partners like La Familia and La Clinica, will have an important impact on equitably managing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 in these densely populated counties.”

Primary.Health is providing the software technology and logistical expertise to ensure a smooth and well-organized vaccination program while also delivering critical insights on health equity metrics, operational efficiency, and overall performance through data analytics and dashboards. The City College of San Francisco 23-lane mass vaccination site is an example of an efficient, equitable, consumer-friendly experience for all who meet current eligibility criteria.

“We are seeing great progress in getting the eligible citizens vaccinated, and much of that is owed to the strong public-private partnerships we have formed,” said Roland Pickens, Director, San Francisco Health Network. “There are so many great entities working together on this important mission, which will help us get our city back up and running safely for all to thrive.”

San Francisco appointment availability can be found at the San Francisco Primary.Health registration page or through the local government vaccine page.

Alameda vaccination sites include Alameda County Fairgrounds, all county vaccination sites (POD’s), Alameda County Public Health Department, La Familia, Haller’s Pharmacy locations, La Clinica, Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center and the Hayward Fire Department.

The Primary.Health platform allows governments, school districts, homeless shelters, and employers to safely reopen through affordable, convenient, and well-run testing and vaccination programs. Primary.Health's health equity tools, “no dose wasted” features, and real-time data analytics on take-up rates, demographic breakdowns, and capacity planning will facilitate mass vaccination at a scale that has never been done before in a cost-effective and smooth manner.

Based in San Francisco, Primary.Health’s software is being used at nearly 100 vaccine sites throughout the country, averaging more than 56 doses per hour, with an average of 3 minutes from check-in to vaccine administration. Primary.Health launched in March 2020 and has powered more than 600 COVID-19 testing sites in 13 states, with onsite testing times averaging less than two minutes per person.

About Primary.Health

Primary.Health is the engine behind your COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs. Our web-based platform provides government agencies, schools, healthcare facilities, and community-based organizations the ability to quickly register participants, schedule appointments, arrange for easy on-site check-in and check-out, and exchange data between labs and state databases, easing the reporting process.


© Business Wire 2021
