Prime China : offers great opportunities to connect your business with the most famous Chinese apparel and textile brands

For three days — September 14, 15, 16, Prime China — the most renowned apparel and textile brand alliance from China — is now showcasing live at the Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada Virtual Trade Show. The Prime China “show-within-the-trade-show” features only the top trending and most well-established Chinese brands.

The members of this alliance are amongst China’s best apparel and textile companies, including garment producers, fabric manufacturers, designers and industrial brands, offering the Western sourcing buyers the very best options when sourcing globally.

Collectively, Prime China provides state-of-the-art manufacturing, well-coordinated tech integrations, enhanced e-commerce, a flexible international sales model and the ability to quickly react in a social-minded, trend-driven, time-sensitive and fast-changing world.

Below are the 8 Chinese apparel and textile brands of Prime China that are showcasing at Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada Virtual 2021 Trade Show:

MIZUDA – fabrics, functional

Changshu Garments Town – garment industry cluster in Eastern China, with a trade volume over RMB 160.4 billion in year 2020

BOSIDENG – the most famous down jacket brand in China

QIRUI & DEZE – kidswear, with more than 2000 stores all over China

aparso – outdoor sportswear

GENJOE – knitwear collection

V.ROC.V – flight jackets, tactical pants and high-quality uniforms

MINIMAL EDGE – lady’s collection

On Sept. 9, Prime China presented a fashion show in Toronto for these eight brands. The collection then was showcased in their Canadian-based showroom (please contact Ryan Wang at ryan.wang@landtowninternational.com for more details).

Prime China is featured as a part of the ATS Canada Virtual tradeshow, and will be live via zoom video and Manufacturer.com in the following days. The trade show features more than 100 of the world’s top apparel and textile producers from more than a dozen countries. It will bring more than 2,000 attendees to meet the manufacturers as well as consult with more than 30 experts speaking at more than a dozen of seminars and panels, all focused on apparel, textiles, fashion and sourcing.

