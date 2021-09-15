Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prime China : offers great opportunities to connect your business with the most famous Chinese apparel and textile brands

09/15/2021 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For three days — September 14, 15, 16, Prime China — the most renowned apparel and textile brand alliance from China — is now showcasing live at the Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada Virtual Trade Show. The Prime China “show-within-the-trade-show” features only the top trending and most well-established Chinese brands.

The members of this alliance are amongst China’s best apparel and textile companies, including garment producers, fabric manufacturers, designers and industrial brands, offering the Western sourcing buyers the very best options when sourcing globally.

Collectively, Prime China provides state-of-the-art manufacturing, well-coordinated tech integrations, enhanced e-commerce, a flexible international sales model and the ability to quickly react in a social-minded, trend-driven, time-sensitive and fast-changing world.

Below are the 8 Chinese apparel and textile brands of Prime China that are showcasing at Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada Virtual 2021 Trade Show:

MIZUDA – fabrics, functional
Changshu Garments Town – garment industry cluster in Eastern China, with a trade volume over RMB 160.4 billion in year 2020
BOSIDENG – the most famous down jacket brand in China
QIRUI & DEZE – kidswear, with more than 2000 stores all over China
aparso – outdoor sportswear
GENJOE – knitwear collection
V.ROC.V – flight jackets, tactical pants and high-quality uniforms
MINIMAL EDGE – lady’s collection

On Sept. 9, Prime China presented a fashion show in Toronto for these eight brands. The collection then was showcased in their Canadian-based showroom (please contact Ryan Wang at ryan.wang@landtowninternational.com for more details).

Prime China is featured as a part of the ATS Canada Virtual tradeshow, and will be live via zoom video and Manufacturer.com in the following days. The trade show features more than 100 of the world’s top apparel and textile producers from more than a dozen countries. It will bring more than 2,000 attendees to meet the manufacturers as well as consult with more than 30 experts speaking at more than a dozen of seminars and panels, all focused on apparel, textiles, fashion and sourcing.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aDISCO : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
12:34aPRIME CHINA : offers great opportunities to connect your business with the most famous Chinese apparel and textile brands
BU
12:32aCARDNO : Dick Kell AM receives FIDIC's Highest Honour
PU
12:31aBillions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review
RE
12:31aTomorrow Retail Consulting Appoints Daryl Porter to Lead New Global Omni Operations Division
GL
12:27aChina Aug aluminium output falls for 4th month as supply cuts mount
RE
12:26aChina Aug aluminium output falls for 4th month as supply cuts mount
RE
12:25aExclusive-China brokers drop yuan forecasts to avoid regulators' ire
RE
12:22aCONSOL ENERGY : CEIX Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
12:22aCBDMD : CBD for Sleep – Tinctures vs Softgels...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
2China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic sla..
3Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone
4Global markets fall after data shows U.S. inflation cooling
5'Amazon won't change without a union': Canadian warehouse files for uni..

HOT NEWS