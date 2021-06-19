Log in
Prime Day 55 & 50 Inch TV Deals (2021): Top Early Sony, LG, Vizio, Samsung & More Deals Published by The Consumer Post

06/19/2021 | 05:37am EDT
Save on 50 & 55-inch TV deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, together with early smart 4K Samsung QLED, Sony Bravia & LG OLED TV deals

Prime Day researchers have found the best early 55-inch & 55-inch TV deals for Prime Day 2021, including sales on Samsung TVs, TCL Roku 4K TVs, Sony smart TVs & more. Browse the latest deals using the links below.

Best 55 inch TV deals:

Best 50 inch TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to browse the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to see Amazon’s live and upcoming deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio offer some of the best 55-inch and 50-inch TVs money can buy. For starters, Samsung 4K TVs have QLED technology, boasting rich and accurate colors. Sony Bravia XR smart TVs are powered by Google TV, meaning that the internet and streaming services are as accessible as ever. LG’s 55-inch OLED 4K TVs are hard to beat in picture quality, featuring millions of self-lit pixels. Then there’s Vizio’s budget-friendly V-Series, and its tried-and-tested M-Series that’s mid-range in price but punches above its weight.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
