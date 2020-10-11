Prime Day AirPods & Headphones Deals (2020): Best Early Beats, Sony, AirPods Pro & Bose Headphones Deals Rated by Spending Lab

Prime Day researchers have revealed all the best early headphones deals for Prime Day, including offers on the latest Bose, Sony, Apple AirPods & Beats by Dre headphones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best AirPods deals:
Best headphones deals:
Save up to 59% on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless & noise-canceling headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Apple AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony & more best-selling headphones
Save $100 on the Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones at Amazon - with noise cancellation, transparency, and up to 22 hours listening time
Save up to $50 on Bose wireless in-ear & on-ear noise-canceling headphones & earbuds - check the latest deals on the Bose Headphones 700, Bose QC35, QuietComfort & SoundSport Free Earbuds
Save $20 on the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon - with Alexa Voice Control
Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon - with 3 levels of noise cancellation and Alexa-enabled for voice access to music and more
Save up to 33% on Beats by Dre headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest deals on Beats Solo Pro, Studio Wireless & Powerbeats Pro headphones
Save 30% on the Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones at Amazon - battery-free for unlimited listening and comes with built-in mic and controls
Save up to $85 on Sony wireless over-ear, in-ear & noise-canceling headphones - check the latest deals on the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM3 and more top-rated Sony headphones
Save 43% on the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones at Amazon - Featuring Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and optimizable sound on the Sony headphones Connect app
Save $52 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds at Amazon - has digital noise cancellation, up to 24 hours battery life, and Alexa voice control
Save up to $100 on the latest headphones from Bose, Sony, Beats & more top-rated audio brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on Bluetooth headphones, earbuds & AirPods. While you'll find some of the best Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds on Amazon, Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are still top-sellers in the wireless earbuds category due to the popularity of iOS devices.
If you are looking for a wireless Bluetooth headphones with noise-cancelling, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is still the top performer when it comes to comfort, ANC, and connection reliability. For bassheads, the Sony WH-XB900N might be the better option. It has better sound quality, with emphasis on the low frequency, while also featuring strong noise-cancelling.
Beats also offers a bunch of wireless headphones, and the Beats Solo3 is a very good on-ear headphones for people that prefer an on-ear design. It is equipped with the Apple W1 chip, is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and has a battery life of up to 40 hours.
