Prime Day AirPods & Headphones Deals (2020): Best Early Beats, Sony, AirPods Pro & Bose Headphones Deals Rated by Spending Lab

10/11/2020 | 12:57am EDT

Check out all the best early Bluetooth headphones & AirPods deals for Prime Day 2020, including the best savings on Bose, Beats & Sony noise canceling headphones & earbuds

Prime Day researchers have revealed all the best early headphones deals for Prime Day, including offers on the latest Bose, Sony, Apple AirPods & Beats by Dre headphones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best AirPods deals:

Best headphones deals:

Looking for more deals on headphones? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day deals page for all the active discounts at the moment.

Prime Day offers are active for a limited period of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime members enjoy significant discounts on a wide range of products on Prime Day, Amazon’s yearly two-day sale exclusive to its members.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial now and take advantage of the whole Prime Day sale.

Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on Bluetooth headphones, earbuds & AirPods. While you'll find some of the best Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds on Amazon, Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are still top-sellers in the wireless earbuds category due to the popularity of iOS devices.

If you are looking for a wireless Bluetooth headphones with noise-cancelling, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is still the top performer when it comes to comfort, ANC, and connection reliability. For bassheads, the Sony WH-XB900N might be the better option. It has better sound quality, with emphasis on the low frequency, while also featuring strong noise-cancelling.

Beats also offers a bunch of wireless headphones, and the Beats Solo3 is a very good on-ear headphones for people that prefer an on-ear design. It is equipped with the Apple W1 chip, is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and has a battery life of up to 40 hours.

Last year’s Prime Day sale proved to be a record-breaker for sales of Amazon devices, with the Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick proving to be particularly popular items.

Want some more deals on Bluetooth, wireless & noise-canceling headphones? Click here to check out the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
